India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming & TV Channels: How To Watch Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Match?

The India men’s hockey team is up against Malaysia in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 tournament at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday. The Birendra Lakra-led team head into the match as the Super 4s table-toppers, after defeating Japan by 2-1 in their previous game. On the other hand, Malaysia head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against South Korea.

India gained a morale-boosting victory against Indonesia with a 16-0 margin in their last group stage match. On the back of the dominating win, the team picked their second win of the tournament against Japan. Pawan Rajbhar leads the scoring charts among Indians with four goals in the tournament.

A look at India and Malaysia's Asia Cup 2022 campaign so far

Earlier in the group stage, India returned with one win, one loss, and a draw and with four points to their credit. Alongside India, Japan qualified from Pool A, while Pakistan and Indonesia failed to make it to the Super 4 stage. Malaysia, on the other hand, qualified as the Pool B table toppers, with nine points to their credit. South Korea made it to the Super 4s with six points, while Bangladesh and Oman failed to qualify.

India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Live Streaming Details

Meanwhile, hockey fans wondering how to watch India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match, can tune in to Star Sports, who have the broadcasting rights for the tournament. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the match, while it will be live-streamed on the website and mobile application of Disney+Hotstar. Fans elsewhere in the UK or anywhere in Asia can watch the game on FIH Watch Hockey Application. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 PM IST on Sunday.

India’s Full Squad for Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh