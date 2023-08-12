India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: How To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final In India?

India on Friday defeated Japan 5-0 to qualify for the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The Men in Blue will now lock horns against Malaysia in the summit clash on Saturday. India finished the group stage of the tournament at the top of the points table without losing a single game. India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in their last group-stage match before reaching the last four. In the semis, India thrashed Japan to book a spot against Malaysia in the final.

On the other hand, Malaysia defeated Korea 6-2 in the first semifinal of the competition to reach the summit clash. Malaysia had finished the group stage in second place on the points table. Earlier, Malaysia suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of India in the group stage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. India are now favourites to win the final of the competition given their performances in the tournament.

3 things you need to know

India will take on Malaysia in the final of the ACT 2023 on Saturday

India defeated Japan 5-0 in the semifinal of ACT 2023

India previously won the tournament in 2011 and 2016

Where will India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final be played?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final be played?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia will be played on Sunday, August 12, 2023, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final be broadcast in India?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia will be broadcast on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia will be available on the Fancode app in the country. Fans with subscription of Airtel Xtream can stream FanCode for free.

Image: Hockey India

