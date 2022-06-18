India Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How To Watch FIH Pro League Match In India And UK?

The Indian men's hockey team are all set to lock horns with Netherlands in the first of their two-legged final tie of the FIH Pro League 2021/22 season at the Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam this weekend. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting hockey clash between two of the world's best teams, here is a look at how to watch the FIH Pro League live in India and the UK, and the India vs Netherlands live streaming details.

Where is India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match taking place?

India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match is taking place at the Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam.

At what time with India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match start?

The first game will take place at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, June 18, while the second game will take place at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, June 19.

How to watch FIH Pro League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the FIH Pro League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the India vs Netherlands live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the men's match on the official social media handles of both teams.

Starting off with one of 2 weekend fixtures against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22.

Catch the action LIVE on Star Sports first and Disney+Hotstar from 8:00 PM (IST).#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #FIHProLeague @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports

@Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jp09PVEZFS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 18, 2022

India vs Netherlands live streaming details in UK

Fans wondering how to watch the India vs Netherlands clash live in the UK can tune in to watch.hockey to access the live stream of the all-important clash. The men's game begins at 3:30 PM BST on Saturday, June 18.

FIH Pro League standings update: India in third

After having played 14 games, the Indian men's hockey team are currently in third place in the FIH Pro League standings with 29 points, two points behind second-placed Belgium. Meanwhile, the Netherlands currently lead the standing with 31 points, but crucially with two games in hand and a better goal difference (28) than both Belgium (22) and India (23).

Indian Men's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (captain), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek