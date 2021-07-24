India Vs Netherlands Women's Hockey: India Fall Short As They Lose Out To The Dutch

In what was seen as a tough match from before the commencement of the game, the Indian women’s hockey national team were up against the world's number one ranked team in women’s hockey, Netherlands, and came up short losing 5-1. They put up a tough fight in the first half, but were unable to cope with the Dutch attack.

Nothing to separate the two teams in the first half

The Women in Blue conceded in the sixth minute of the match as Dutch number 10 Felice Albers scored after the Indian defense was caught napping. However, the Indian skipper Rani Rampal managed to pull a goal back after the ball was put in from the right flank for Rani to convert into the goal.

The Indians then carried on their attacks with more freedom and kept making runs down the Dutch flanks.

The Indian defense did well to hold off the Dutch and the attacking side also did well to try and create as many chances as they could. And to everyone's surprise, the match was level at 1-1 at halftime.

A harsh scoreline for the hard fighting Women in Blue

In the third quarter, the Dutch earned a penalty corner and Margot Geffen converted it thanks to a deflection giving them the lead 2-1.

After that, it was an onslaught of attacks from the Dutch, as they took a shot and converted from close range to double their advantage.

The Indian defense started to fall apart in the fourth quarter and the Dutch looked much more in control with the Indians trying to play catch up. The Dutch then found another goal through Albers and soon after Van Maasakker made it 5-1 to end India's hopes of a point in the first game of their journey at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The scoreline was most definitely a harsh reflection of how the game actually played out, with India in the contest.

Up next for the Women in Blue in Group A is Germany who they will play on Monday, July 26 and will be hoping they can produce a good result against them.

