India Vs New Zealand Highlights: New Zealand End India's Hopes Of Winning Hockey World Cup

After finishing second in their group, the Indian men's hockey team is all set to take on New Zealand in their crossover match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 22. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and will begin live at 7:00 PM IST. Follow Republic World to track all the live updates and scores of the India vs New Zealand FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 clash.

FIH Hockey World Cup

21:08 IST, January 22nd 2023
New Zealand end Team India's hopes of winning Hockey World Cup at home

New Zealand defeat Team India by a scoreline of 5-4 in the shootout to advance in the Hockey World Cup.

21:01 IST, January 22nd 2023
Sreejesh suffers injury

Team India suffers a massive blow as Sreejesh has suffered an injury

20:57 IST, January 22nd 2023
Shootout level at 3-3

With both teams scoring three each from their first five attempts, the shootout has moved into sudden death.

20:50 IST, January 22nd 2023
Penalty shootout to decide winner of match

WIth both teams ending Q4 on level terms, a penalty shootout will decide which side will progress.

20:30 IST, January 22nd 2023
New Zealand equalize

Hosts India are stunned as New Zealand produce an outstanding comeback to make it 3-3. Sean Findlay is the latest goalscorer.

20:20 IST, January 22nd 2023
New Zealand score late in Q3

New Zealand score late in Q3 to reduce India's lead to just one goal.

20:17 IST, January 22nd 2023
India scores its 3rd goal in Q3

India scored its third goal of the match to make it 3-1 against New Zealand. India scored the goal via a penalty corner. 

20:02 IST, January 22nd 2023
Second half begins at Kalinga Stadium

The second half has begun in the match between India and New Zealand at Kalinga Stadium. 

19:52 IST, January 22nd 2023
New Zealand scores its first goal before half-time!

New Zealand scored its first goal of the match just before the half-time break to make it 2-1 against India. 

19:47 IST, January 22nd 2023
India makes it 2-0!

India scored another goal via penalty corner to make it 2-0 against New Zealand. 

19:46 IST, January 22nd 2023
India scores 2nd goal in Q2 but the umpire said no goal

Nilakanta Sharma scored off a rebound to make it 2-0. But New Zealand asked for a review and the umpire said no goal as the ball had crossed the baseline before it ricocheted to Nilakanta.

19:36 IST, January 22nd 2023
India score early in Q2

India takes the lead against New Zealand in the second quarter with Lalit scoring the opener.

19:26 IST, January 22nd 2023
Team India fail to capitalize on penalty corner

Team India seem to be moving from strength to strength in the match against New Zealand as they used their dominance to win a penalty corner. However, they failed to make the most of this opportunity.

18:55 IST, January 22nd 2023
India vs New Zealand: Lineups revealed

 

18:32 IST, January 22nd 2023
India vs New Zealand h2h record

To date, India and New Zealand have played against each other on 44 occasions. Team India have won 24 of these games while New Zealand have won 15.

18:08 IST, January 22nd 2023
India vs New Zealand squads

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh.

New Zealand: Nic Woods (captain), Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison.

17:50 IST, January 22nd 2023
Where will India vs New Zealand take place?

The India vs New Zealand match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

17:50 IST, January 22nd 2023
What time will India vs New Zealand begin?

The India vs New Zealand FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 22.

