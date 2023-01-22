India Vs New Zealand Highlights: New Zealand End India's Hopes Of Winning Hockey World Cup

Quick links:
Image: PTI
New Zealand defeat Team India by a scoreline of 5-4 in the shootout to advance in the Hockey World Cup.
Team India suffers a massive blow as Sreejesh has suffered an injury
With both teams scoring three each from their first five attempts, the shootout has moved into sudden death.
WIth both teams ending Q4 on level terms, a penalty shootout will decide which side will progress.
Hosts India are stunned as New Zealand produce an outstanding comeback to make it 3-3. Sean Findlay is the latest goalscorer.
New Zealand score late in Q3 to reduce India's lead to just one goal.
India scored its third goal of the match to make it 3-1 against New Zealand. India scored the goal via a penalty corner.
The second half has begun in the match between India and New Zealand at Kalinga Stadium.
New Zealand scored its first goal of the match just before the half-time break to make it 2-1 against India.
India scored another goal via penalty corner to make it 2-0 against New Zealand.
Nilakanta Sharma scored off a rebound to make it 2-0. But New Zealand asked for a review and the umpire said no goal as the ball had crossed the baseline before it ricocheted to Nilakanta.
India takes the lead against New Zealand in the second quarter with Lalit scoring the opener.
Team India seem to be moving from strength to strength in the match against New Zealand as they used their dominance to win a penalty corner. However, they failed to make the most of this opportunity.
The Men in Blue face New Zealand tonight in a must-win game. Here are the starting lineups.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/WD3Rz3TJcJ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
To date, India and New Zealand have played against each other on 44 occasions. Team India have won 24 of these games while New Zealand have won 15.
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh.
New Zealand: Nic Woods (captain), Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison.
The India vs New Zealand match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The India vs New Zealand FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 22.