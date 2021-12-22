India Vs Pakistan Live Stream: How To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Bronze Medal Match

India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan for the bronze medal playoff of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021, scheduled to be played in Dhaka on Wednesday. Both teams meet each other for the second time in the tournament after India previously earned a 3-1 win over their neighbours in the group stage match, last week. However, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze-medalists found themselves out of contention for the gold medal in the ongoing tournament, following Japan’s dominating 5-3 win in the semi-final. At the same time, Pakistan found themselves fighting for third place after South Korea them out 6-5, in an 11 game thriller.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match on TV and online?

Hockey fans in India can enjoy India vs Pakistan bronze medal match by tuning in to the Star Sports Network. The live broadcast of the match would be available on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 channels, while the live streaming will be available on the mobile application and website of Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST from Dhaka.

🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰

📍 Dhaka, Bangladesh

🕒 3:00 PM IST



The #MenInBlue are ready to take on Pakistan in the 3rd/4th Place clash of the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021.🏆#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/K0u3q0Mlvb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 22, 2021

Top goal scorers so far in the Asian Champions Trophy

Heading into the match, Indian players Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh are two of the top goal scorers of the tournament so far. Harmanpreet has scored seven goals, while Dilpreet follows him with six goals. At the same time, Afraz is Pakistan’s highest goal scorer, while Jarmanpreet Singh stands on the same goal tally. Meanwhile, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay have scored two goals so far in the tournament, while Pakistani players Ajaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Junaid Manzoor, Ahmed Nadeem, and Abdul Rana have contributed with two goals each.

India and Pakistan's campaign so far

India started their journey in the tournament with a 2-2 draw against the finalists South Korea, before winning 9-0 against Bangladesh in the next match. India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in their third league stage match before thrashing Japan 6-0 in their last league game. However, Japan made the most out of an early lead in the semi-final and defeated India 5-3 to reach the finals. Meanwhile, Pakistan started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Japan before losing to India. They were held 3-3 against South Korea in the league stage match before they finished the tournament with a 6-2 win over Bangladesh, which was also their first win in the campaign. Pakistan went on to lose 5-6 against South Korea in the semi-final and will now face India in the bronze-medal match.

Image: Twitter@TheHockeyIndia