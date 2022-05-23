India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Hockey 2022 LIVE In India?

The India men’s hockey team is up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener at the Hero Asia Cup 2022 tournament, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medalists are led by Birendra Lakra in the campaign, as skipper Mandeep Singh is rested alongside other prominent players. Pakistan, meanwhile, is led by Umar Bhatta, who will be a key player for the side alongside Abdul Waheed.

What is up for grabs for India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022?

Skipper Virendra and vice-captain SV Sunil will be the top players to watch out for, who can power India through to victory. It is pertinent to mention here that India are the defending champions of the competition, as they last clinched the trophy in 2017. Both teams would be looking to win the match and start the tournament on a high, using it as preparation for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games next month and the FIH World Cup in 2023.

Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Know the head-to-head record and team news

India and Pakistan have clashed a total of 177 times in the past and Pakistan have a clear upper hand over India, in terms of wins. India have won only 64 matches, while Pakistan have won 82 and the games have ended in ties on 31 other occasions. A total of 10 players will make their senior debut for India and including Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Vishnukant Singh and Uttam Singh who were all part of the junior World Cup.

Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Live Streaming Details

Meanwhile, hockey fans in India wondering how to watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match, can tune in to Star Sports, who have the broadcasting rights for the tournament. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the match, while it will be live-streamed on the website and mobile application of Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 PM IST on Monday.

India vs Pakistan: Squads for Asia Cup 2022

India squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera;

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan;

Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamaduddin Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali

Midfielders: Umar Bhatta (c), Ali Shan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali

Forwards: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Roman, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid

