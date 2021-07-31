India Vs South Africa Women's Hockey Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs SA Hockey Live?

Indian Women's Hockey team will take on South Africa in a crucial 'do or die' group stage match on Saturday, July 30. The match will start at 8:45 am. To qualify for the quarter-final, India will need to win against SA and hope for Great Britain to defeat Ireland. India is currently placed in the fifth position in the point table.

From each pool, the top four teams qualify for the knockout stage. On Friday, Navneet Kaur scored a late goal to win over Ireland by 1-0. After a goal-less three quarters, Kaur finally finds the net in the 57th minute to keep India's hope alive. Prior to this, India consecutively lost three matches. A draw against South Africa will also be enough for the Indian team to progress to the quarter-final if Ireland faces defeats in hands of Great Britain.

If Ireland manages to win and India wins against South Africa, then the scores would be tied between Great Britain, Ireland and India. Rano and co. will be at disadvantage due to the goal difference factor.

How to watch the women's hockey match India vs South Africa live on TV?

The Tokyo Olympics, Women's hockey competition, Pool A match between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. DD Sports will also telecast the match live.

Women's hockey match India vs South Africa live streaming?

As the Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics, the match will be streaming live on the SonyLiv app.

Full squad

India: Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya and Sharmila Devi

South Africa: Quanita Bobbs, Lisa Deetlefs, Erin Christie, Lilian Du Plessis, Tarryn Glasby, Nicole Erasmus, Robyn Johnson, Lerato Mahole, Phumelela Mbande, Charne Maddocks, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Celia Seerane, Tarryn Potts, Onthatile Zulu and Nomnikelo Veto