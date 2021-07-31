Last Updated:

India Vs South Africa Women's Hockey Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs SA Hockey Live?

India vs South Africa hockey live stream: The match between both the teams at the Tokyo Olympics event will be played at Oi Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
india vs South Africa hockey live stream

Image: Twitter@TheHockeyIndia


Indian Women's Hockey team will take on South Africa in a crucial 'do or die' group stage match on Saturday, July 30. The match will start at 8:45 am. To qualify for the quarter-final, India will need to win against SA and hope for Great Britain to defeat Ireland. India is currently placed in the fifth position in the point table. 

From each pool, the top four teams qualify for the knockout stage. On Friday, Navneet Kaur scored a late goal to win over Ireland by 1-0. After a goal-less three quarters, Kaur finally finds the net in the 57th minute to keep India's hope alive. Prior to this, India consecutively lost three matches. A draw against South Africa will also be enough for the Indian team to progress to the quarter-final if Ireland faces defeats in hands of Great Britain.

If Ireland manages to win and India wins against South Africa, then the scores would be tied between Great Britain, Ireland and India. Rano and co. will be at disadvantage due to the goal difference factor.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Indian Hockey team has great chance of winning medal, says Viren Rasquinha

How to watch the women's hockey match India vs South Africa live on TV?

The Tokyo Olympics, Women's hockey competition, Pool A match between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. DD Sports will also telecast the match live.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Indian hockey team's Punjab players to get ₹2.25 cr each if they win gold

Women's hockey match India vs South Africa live streaming?

As the Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics, the match will be streaming live on the SonyLiv app.

Full squad

India:  Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya and Sharmila Devi

South Africa: Quanita Bobbs, Lisa Deetlefs, Erin Christie, Lilian Du Plessis, Tarryn Glasby, Nicole Erasmus, Robyn Johnson, Lerato Mahole, Phumelela Mbande, Charne Maddocks, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Celia Seerane, Tarryn Potts, Onthatile Zulu and Nomnikelo Veto

READ | Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule for July 31; PV Sindhu, Amit Panghal, Atanu Das in action
READ | Tokyo Olympics: India women’s hockey team defeats Ireland 1-0, stays alive in QF race
First Published:
COMMENT