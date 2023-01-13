India Vs Spain Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hockey World Cup On TV And Online

India and Spain are all set to lock horns against each other on the opening day of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 on Friday. A total of 16 teams will participate in the mega event, which will be held across two cities in the state of Odisha. There will be three more matches played before the start of the final game between India and Spain. Argentina are all set to face off against South Africa in the first match at 1 pm IST, and Australia will face France in the second at 3 pm. The third match will be played between England and Wales at 5 pm.

What time will the India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Where will India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will take place at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

How to watch India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match on TV?

The Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network. The broadcast will be available on Star Sports, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD.

How to watch India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match online?

The live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Spain will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. All 44 matches will also be streamed on the FanCode app and website.

India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023: Full squads

India's squad: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh.

Head Coach: Graham Reid

Spain's squad: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino.

Head Coach: Maximiliano Caldas

Image: PTI

