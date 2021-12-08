Asian Champions Trophy: India Women's Hockey Player Tests Covid Positive, Match Called Off

The scheduled hockey match between India and South Korea has been called off after a player from the Indian squad returned a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday. According to news agency PTI, a Hockey India source confirmed that the Asian Champions Trophy game was cancelled after a member of the Indian women's team tested positive for the deadly disease on Wednesday. The game was scheduled to be played in Donghae in South Korea.

Due to Covid concerns after yesterday's routine testing, we are saddened to announce that our fixture against South Korea will not be taking place today.



Stay tuned for more updates.#IndiaKaGame https://t.co/fsZvDRpx58 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 8, 2021

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has not issued a statement as of yet but it could soon be published on their official social media handle and website. The statement is also expected to clear the air around the Indian team's participation in the remainder of the tournament. "Yes, a player has tested positive so today's game against Korea has been cancelled. The AHF will come out with a further statement on the matter," news agency PTI quoted the source as saying.

India's second match on Tuesday was also called off due to COVID-19-related issues. India's game against Malaysia was cancelled after a member of the Malaysian team tested positive for the virus. Malaysia's Nurul Faezah Shafiqah Khalim returned a positive test upon arrival in South Korea to play in the Asian Champions Trophy. The entire Malaysian team was placed under quarantine after the detection of the COVID-19 case. The Indian side could also face similar restrictions.

