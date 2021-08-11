India Women's Hockey Stars Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan Receive Grand Welcome In Jharkhand

Team India women's hockey team stars Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan were greeted warmly at Ranchi Airport on Wednesday on their return from the Tokyo Olympics. To welcome the players at their home state, Jharkhand, the entire government staff, administration team, Hockey Jharkhand and all the officials of the sports department were present at the airport, according to reports. Sports Minister Hafizul Hassan also welcomed Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete at the airport.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, members of the women's hockey team that participated in #Tokyo2020, receive a grand welcome at Ranchi Airport as they return to their home state. pic.twitter.com/UQFMLBce3R — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Jharkhand women hockey players receive grand welcome

Both players were welcomed with the beats of the Mandar and according to tribal customs and tradition. State-level hockey players welcomed both the stars, hoisting the Tricolour and holding hockey sticks high in the air. The airport looked like a decorated hockey field throughout the welcome given to the Team India players. Dashrath Mahto, coach of Nikki Pradhan from Khunti, was also seen welcoming her at the Ranchi airport. Coach Pratima Barwa from Simdega arrived to welcome Salima with the tricolor in her hand.

Hockey player Salima Tete after receiving a grand welcome stated, "I am very happy that we are receiving such support. We have to do even better and win a medal for India."

Hockey player Nikki Pradhan noted, "It feels so great to see that so many people are supporting us. So many people have gathered here from far off places. I thank all of them."

Jharkhand CM awards players

Last week, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and 'Pakka Houses' for the state's female hockey players who represented Team India in the Tokyo Olympics. Salima Tete of Simdega, Jharkhand, was a standout performer for India at the Tokyo Olympics. Simdega is a tribal area in Jharkhand that has produced hockey heroes including Sylvanus Dung Dung, Michael Kindo, and recently Salima Tete.

Indian women's hockey team bronze medal match

In the first round, India was in the lead with 3-2, but Britain's team eventually dominated and took advantage of the situation. Between the 25th and 30th minutes, Team India scored three goals in five minutes, thanks to Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya. The British pierced the Indian goalpost four times to win clear-cut. Hollie Pearne, Elena Rayer, Sarah Robertson, and Grace Baldson were the players who stole the show with their outstanding performances. Although the Indian team lost by a little margin. Only one penalty corner was successfully converted by the Indian team out of eight.

Picture Credit: ANI