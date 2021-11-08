India Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal Conferred With Padma Shri Award

The captain of the Indian Women's Hockey team Rani Rampal was awarded one of India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri award, by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, for leading the team to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Even though the women's hockey team was unable to win a medal, they did the country proud as they fought right to the very end and showed the world that they too can compete with the best.

Captain of the women's hockey team Rani Rampal, who led the team in the recent Tokyo Olympics, being conferred the Padma Shri award 2020. pic.twitter.com/T5aUKfprpg — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

A few days ago, Rani Rampal was also awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, which is now renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. While the player won this award last year, the Sports Ministry physically handed over trophies to all the winners of last year's National Sports Awards in a function.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Skipper Rani Rampal suffered a closely fought match to Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Prior to that, they did manage to win against one of the toughest sides in the draw, Australia. They defeated them 1-0 in the quarter-finals. However, the team was unable to win the third-place battle against Great Britain and they ended up finishing fourth and without the medal. But even without the medal, the women's team showed the world that they are a team that will compete at the highest of levels for the highest of rewards. Team India will now look to the Hockey World Cup where they will look to play in a similar fashion as they did in Tokyo.

Padma Awards awards 2020

Padma Shri is one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, for distinguished service. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

A total of 119 Padma Awards are to be presented by the President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Of those 29 of the awardees are women, another 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Image: @ANI/Twitter