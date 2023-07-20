India women's hockey team end tour of Germany with three loses on a trot

Indian women's hockey team capped a disappointing outing, going down to Germany 0-2, for its third straight defeat of the tour here. Nike Lorenz (52nd minute) and Charlotte Stapenhorst (54th) scored the two goals for the home side in the third and final match of the Indian team's tour of Germany, on Wednesday.

The Indian team had lost to China (2-3) and Germany (1-4) in its previous two outings here. The three-match German tour was a part of the Indian team's preparations for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

In the final match of the tour, the Indian team was able to hold on to the Germans in a 0-0 stalemate until the third quarter. But, intense action unfolded in the fourth quarter when Germany unleashed a lethal attack. India had earned two penalty corners in the previous quarters, but they were unable to convert them.

Germany took the lead, striking from their third penalty corner through Lorenz, who had scored a double in Tuesday's first match against India. Stapenhorst struck a fine field goal for the German to complete the tally. Up next, the Indian women's hockey team will travel to Terassa for an international tournament to mark the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation.