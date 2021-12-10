India Women's Hockey Team Pull Out Of Asian Champions Trophy After COVID Scare In Squad

The Indian women's national hockey team withdrew from the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy tournament on Thursday after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian team will no longer partake in the event, according to news agency PTI, which spoke to a source from the Asian Hockey Federation. They will join Malaysia, which was forced to withdraw earlier this week after the COVID scare hit their camp upon arrival in South Korea on Monday. This comes after India's matches against Korea and China were cancelled keeping in mind the safety of all stakeholders.

"With the health and safety of the players being paramount, the Indian Women's Hockey Team's match against China on 9th December will not take place," Hockey India had tweeted on Wednesday, a day before India were slated to lock horns against its neighbours.

The identity of the Indian player, who tested positive for COVID on Wednesday, has not been revealed as of now. According to the report, the Indian team players are currently placed in managed isolation and quarantine. Hockey India has not confirmed Team India's withdrawal from the tournament, but an official announcement is expected soon.

Asian Champions Trophy

India women had beaten Thailand 13-0 in their first match of the competition on December 5. India's next game was scheduled against Malaysia, however, the match was called off owing to COVID-19 related issues.

As far as Malaysia is concerned, the team withdrew after Nurul Faezah Shafiqah Khalim returned a positive test after arriving in South Korea to take part in the tournament. Just like their Indian counterparts, the entire Malaysian team have been placed under quarantine after the detection of the COVID-19 case.

Image: PTI