India Women's Hockey Team's Stars Share What Drove Their Historic Tokyo Olympics Campaign

India women's hockey team enjoyed a 'Chak De' moment when they became the first unit to enter the semi-finals of the Olympics. Though they missed out on a medal, they won the hearts around the world with their impressive display. The players recalled that their performance was driven by their quest to keep fighting and make history.

India women's hockey team speak to Republic TV after Olympic performance

Some members of the history-making team spoke exclusively to Republic TV about their Olympics stint.

Navneet Kaur said, "When we started the tournament, we had lost three matches, so then we had to beat Ireland to progress to the next round. The team just thought of doing its best, and see the result later on. So that is where our Olympics started."

"We beat South Africa, and not many thought we could beat Australia, but the players were confident that we can win and we did it. Yes, we lost in the semi-finals, but we kept fighting, even in the games against Argentina and England. This showed how much we can fight, and perhaps we did not realise it before, but in Olympics we realised that we are fighters."

The striker also had a bandage near her eye, when asked about it she replied, "It is not something special. It is a part of our age that injuries happen. Even if some other player would have been in my place, they would have played. We are a squad of 16 players and if I am ruled out, the pressure falls on the other players. As a striker, there was a responsibility on me, as the number of strikers will reduce from 5 to 4, so I wanted to play at any cost."

We tried very hard but just could not convert to a medal winning victory. We are sad and disappointed of being so close but we know that we will comeback stronger and win the hearts of our country. Thank you everyone for your support and prayers in our journey till here. pic.twitter.com/etopVa8rdT — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 6, 2021

Navjyot Kaur was asked about the difference between the squad that went to Rio Olympics in 2016, she replied, "Like Navneet said, the fighting spirit for the team during the previous Olympics was not that evident. We have been training for a long time and there was also a delay of 1 year, we just had it in us that we want to achieve something."

"We felt that we have to create history and change the thinking in the country against women. We are hoping that we have somehow inspired some people, so we are really proud of us," she added.

For first-time Olympian Lalremsiami Hmar, seniors played a crucial role. "I had entered the Olympics with a dream to win the medal for the nation. Since this was my first Olympics, I was nervous and also excited, but our seniors guided and supported us, so I felt very good," she said.

The Indian team fought bravely in the match for bronze medal against Germany. They pulled themselves up from a 3-1 deficit to equalise, before conceding another goal proved costly for them. They were also lauded for their fight against Argentina in the semi-finals, which they lost 1-2.