Indian Hockey Players Arrive In Amritsar After Tokyo Olympics Feat, To Visit Golden Temple

The Indian hockey team players on Wednesday arrived in Amritsar, Punjab after their historic feat at the Tokyo Olympics. The men's team was given a grand welcome by their family members and supporters as they arrived. The players were greeted by their family members inside the waiting rooms at the Amritsar Airport. The team is expected to visit the Golden Temple later today.

Indian Hockey teams receive a grand welcome in Amritsar

In order to mark their arrival in Amritsar, the hockey players were welcomed by Bhangra performers. After their visit to Golden Temple, the men's team will be honoured and they will also visit the Golden Gate in Amritsar where celebrations for them have been scheduled. Family members and relatives were waiting for the players with garlands and bouquets. After meeting their family members, the men's team headed to the Golden Temple.

#WATCH | Performers dance to the tune of Bhangra as they welcome Indian men & women hockey players in Amritsar



"Many people are dancing in happiness for their return. Everyone's ready to welcome them," says Harjinder, men's hockey team player Gurjant Singh's uncle pic.twitter.com/RxBYuTarO4 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

In addition, the hockey players were also seen wearing similar turbans. Interacting with media persons, some players also showed their bronze medals. Speaking about their plans for future games, Indian Men's Hockey team player Gurjant Singh informed that the team will commence its training next month for Commonwealth and Asian Games. Singh added that the team is expecting a busy year ahead.

Family members of Indian men and women hockey players from Punjab receive them at Amritsar



"We'll start training from next month. We have a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth & Asian Games. Confidence of team is high," says men's hockey team player Gurjant Singh pic.twitter.com/CpZDqXmSPr — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Amritsar's District Collector, Gurpreet Singh Khaira hailed the players for bagging a medal after 40 years. He further remarked that the team will be taken to Golden Temple, following which they will be escorted home as a part of gesture by the administration.

"This is a small gesture from us. They all deserve it," said Khaira

This is a matter of pride for us that our team has won the bronze medal after 40 years. We will take them to the Golden Temple then we'll escort them home. This is a small gesture from us. They all deserve it: Gurpreet Singh Khaira, District Collector, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/cNxcgFzQ2y — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Men's Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The men's hockey team scripted history at Tokyo Olympics as they ended India's medal drought after a 40-year wait. The team bagged the Bronze medal after defeating Germany in a nine-goal thriller on August 5. India won the match by 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh. India lost to Belgium with a 5-2 score in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey semi-final match. India could have scored a third goal in the same quarter had drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh not got unlucky as he hit straight to the Belgian goal-keeper who showed a great presence of mind to save that one.

(With ANI inputs)