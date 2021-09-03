Indian Hockey Teams Unlikely To Compete In Birmingham Commonwealth Games; Know Why

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra in a meeting with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan, conveyed that the Indian Hockey Teams are likely to withdraw from the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2022. This step is being taken by the authorities to ensure that the teams are at their peak form during the Asian Games 2022, which serves as the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Asian Games are scheduled to take place 35 days after the Commonwealth games end.

The Asian Games 2022 begins on September 10 at Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

As reported by PTI, Batra who is also the chief of the Internation Hockey Federation (FIH) and a former Hockey India President, in an official statement, said, “Based on my preliminary discussions with Hockey India, it seems doubtful as of now whether Indian men and women hockey teams will participate in Commonwealth Games 2022. Hockey India will not like its hockey athletes to peak 35 days before the Asian Games 2022 and would like the athletes to peak at the right time i.e. during the Asian Games 2022". The Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to take place between July 28 to August 8, 2022, at Birmingham. Whereas, the Asian Games 2022 will start with the opening ceremony on September 10, 2022, and end on September 25, 2022. Speaking about the schedule of the tournaments, Batra added, “The Commonwealth Games in 2022 are just 35 days before the Asian Games in China and in hockey, the winners of Asian Games directly qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics. Hence, winning the gold medal in the Asian Games is a must for both men & women's hockey teams”.

In the Commonwealth Games 2018, popularly known as Gold Coast 2018, the Indian Contingent was represented by 216 members, and the country finished at third place in the standings with 66 medals, which includes 26 gold medals and 20 silver and bronze medals. Talking about the Indian contingent in the Commonwealth Games 2022, Batra said, “The size of Indian contingent to Commonwealth Games 2022 will be much less than which went in 2018 as of now 36 hockey athletes, plus sports not included in 2022, i.e. approximately 18 shooting athletes and approximately 8 athletes from archery i.e. a total of 62 athletes may be less from 2018 Contingent, and the medals tally will also be proportionately less for India in 2022 Commonwealth Games". The Indian Men's team returned with a Bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while the Indian Women's team finished in fourth place.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Source: AP)