Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Rallies To Hold England 3-3

The Indian junior women's hockey team came from behind to score a creditable 3-3 draw against England in the 4 Nations Tournament here on Sunday.

Hina Bano (6th), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (49th) and Mumtaz Khan (53rd) scored a goal each for India.

Le Huray Martha (4th, 19th) and Alexander Beth (9th) were on target for England.

England began the match on a strong note with Martha scoring a field goal in the fourth minute of the game.

India, however, responded quickly with an equaliser through Hina who scored a field goal.

Beth doubled England's lead after successfully converting a penalty corner.

At the end of the first quarter, England were leading 2-1.

India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score but England extended their lead with Martha finding the back of the net once again.

At half-time, England were leading 3-1. There were no goals in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, India began making attacking moves to cover the deficit.

Rutuja got India back in the game scoring a fine field goal. The Indian team kept England under pressure by attacking rigorously.

Mumtaz then found the back of the net after successfully converting a penalty corner to make it 3-3. India will next take on Spain on August 22.