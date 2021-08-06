Indian Sporting Fraternity Welcomes The Renaming Of Khel Ratna Award After Dhyan Chand

India's sporting fraternity on Friday, August 6, welcomed the government’s decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of the prestigious sports award in honour of the hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Following the announcement, many of India’s top names in sports have come forward saying that it is only befitting that the country's highest sporting honour is named after one of its greatest sportspersons.

Dhyan Chand, who won the Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936 is regarded as one of the greatest players in hockey. The country also celebrates National Sports Day on the hockey wizard's birth anniversary on August 29. Now, the government has decided to honour him yet again by renaming the biggest sports award of the country after his name.

Following the name change, India's only athletics medal winner in World Championships, Anju Bobby George, who won the Khel Ratna in 2003, said that the name is befitting. "It is high time we name our sporting awards after our sporting legends. It is the right step. Dhyan Chand is our sporting hero and hockey legend and hockey is our national game. It is only fitting that the country's highest sporting award is named after Dhyan Chand at a time when India won an Olympic medal after 41 years," Anju told PTI.

Former hockey skipper Ajitpal Singh also lauded the decision and said the recognition came late. "It's a welcome move. It's a good decision which the Prime Minister has taken. Sports awards should always be in the name of sportspersons and there is no bigger sportsperson in the country other than Dhyanchand ji. The recognition came late but better late than never," Singh said. Meanwhile, Olympic bronze-winning boxer Vijender Singh, while welcoming the move said that it isn’t enough.

The boxer pointed out that the country should work to raise the standard of sports. "Nothing against the move because we all respect Dhyan Chand ji's immense contribution but the government ought to do more than this to support sportspersons. They need facilities at the basic level, unless we can do that, mere renaming of awards won't make much of a difference," the boxer said. A list of other Indian sportspersons expressed their acceptance of the decision which came in the wake of exceptional performances by the men's and women's hockey teams in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Former India goalkeeper Mir Ranjan Negi welcomed the move to name the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand. "Now if Major Dhyan Chand is awarded Bharat Ratna (postmouthusly) it will be like an icing on the cake and now there shouldn't be any delay in doing this," Negi told PTI. Negi said that there is a positive atmosphere in the country following the stupendous show by both the hockey teams at the Tokyo Olympics.

On August 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a huge announcement as he has decided to rename the Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award citing 'respecting' citizens' requests and sentiments. Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi wrote, 'I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind!'

