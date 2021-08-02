Indian Women's Hockey Coach Says 'sorry' To Family After Team Beats Australia; Here's Why

Indian women's hockey team went on to make history by reaching the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 beating Australia by a solitary goal in the quarterfinal. The only goal in India vs Australia match was scored by Gurjit Kaur through a penalty corner in the second quarter. Earlier the Sjoerd Marijne coached Indian team only managed to qualify for the knockout stage courtesy of Great Britain's win over Ireland, however, they put up a spirited show against the Australian Women's hockey team and managed to stop nine penalty corners in the process. The Indian team will now face Argentina in the semi-finals of the tournament. The team from South America had earlier beaten them 5-0 at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sjoerd Marijne's Twitter message for family post India vs Australia match at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Following India's win over Australia, Indian women's hockey team's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne was ecstatic and after the match, he said, “How my heart was? Its still working. I was like…ggahhh but that’s in every match in the last three games,". He further said, “Oh man, what we’ve tried to do and what we have done is work match by match. What can we improve in the next one and the next one." The coach from the Netherlands tweeted a picture with the team and apologised to his family for extending his stay at the Tokyo Olympics. He wrote, "Sorry family, I coming again later".

Sorry family , I coming again later 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUTqx11F — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

The entry into the semi-final is the best performance by an Indian women's hockey side since they made their Olympic debut in Moscow in 1980. The Indian women's hockey side had finished 4th in the six-team edition in the 1980 Olympics. India Women will lock horns against Argentina in the semifinal Wednesday, August 4.

Not only the Indian Women's team, but the Indian men's hockey team also qualified for the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Great Britain on Sunday. This is the first time the men's team has reached an Olympic semifinal since 1980 Moscow, where they had finished first on the podium. The men's team will play against Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday. Belgium will come into the match on the back of a win against Spain in the quarterfinal.

Image: Sjoerd Marijne / Twitter