Indian Women's Hockey Team Qualifies For Olympics QFs 1st Time In 41 Years; Australia Next

Indian Women's Hockey Team on Saturday, July 31, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics after Great Britain defeated Ireland. The Indian side had kept their quarter-finals hopes alive after defeating South Africa 4-3 on Saturday. Notably, this is the first Olympic quarterfinal berth for the Indian Women's Hockey Team in over four decades. India's place in the knock-out stage of the tournament depended on the match between Ireland and Great Britain. And with Great Britain's win over Ireland, the Indian side qualified as they finished at the fourth-place finish in Pool A.

Indian Women's Hockey Team defeats South Africa at Tokyo Olympics

Outplayed in their first three games, Rani Rampal's team hung in there by beating South Africa 4-3 in their final group engagement, and their prayers for a favourable result in the other group match were answered when defending champions Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0. In the India vs South Africa match, Vandana Katariya (4', 17', 49') and Neha (32') found the back of the net for India and helped their team clinch 3 crucial points in the competition.

After India defeated South Africa on Saturday, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said," "I think we started the match very well, but we gave the South Africans too much space while defending. We were good in our offensive game, we created opportunities, we scored Penalty Corner goals so I am happy about that."

Now, the Indian women's hockey team will face Australia in the quarter-finals on August 2 at the Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch.

Kamalpreet Kaur To Pursue Gold Medal In 64m Discus Throw

Kamalpeet Kaur on Saturday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 finals with an outstanding performance in Group B of the women's discus throw. Kamalpreet Kaur finished with a throw of 64.00 to successfully qualify for the women's discus throw final. She finished second overall in the Qualification round which earned her a direct qualification in the medal round.

Her scores in the qualification rounds read 60.29 (first), 63.97 (second), and 64.00 in the third attempts respectively. Meanwhile, the final of the discus throw event is scheduled for Monday, August 2 and India would be hoping that Kamalpreet Kaur finished at the top of the podium by clinching the elusive gold medal.

(Image Credits: @IndiaSports/Twitter)