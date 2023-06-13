Indian Women’s Junior Hockey Captain Rallies For Support, Aims For World Cup Glory

Why you're reading this: The Indian women’s junior hockey team clinched their first ever Junior Asia Cup title on Sunday by winning the summit clash against South Korea by 2-1. This came days after the Indian men’s junior hockey team clinched the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 title with a win over Pakistan. Having achieved the unique milestone of winning the continental championship, the India Jr. women’s team is now determined to earn glory in the World Cup.

The winning moments ✨️



Here a glimpse of the winning moments after the victory in the Final of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ZJSwVI80iH June 11, 2023

3 Things You Need To Know

India defeated four-time champions South Korea in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final

This was the maiden Asia Cup title for the India women’s junior hockey team

The Asia Cup glory comes ahead of a crucial Germany tour

Indian Women’s Jr. Hockey team aims for World Cup Glory

Speaking to ANI after winning the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 title, India’s captain Preeti revealed what comes next for the team after their historic show in Japan. “We just want support. If they (fans) support us we will definitely win the World Cup,” said Preeti before revealing the future plans for the team.

#WATCH | "We have qualified for the World Cup. All we want is support and we will definitely win the World Cup. Our coaches and staff were very supportive and helped us a lot," says Preeti, Captain of Indian Women's Junior Hockey team pic.twitter.com/sweZImcECr — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

“First, we have qualified for the World Cup. So, we want more exposure. After two months, we have the Germany tour so we will put more efforts and we want more clear play for the World Cup,” Preeti added. She then went on to shed her thoughts on the team’s support staff and hailed them for their constant help.

Congratulations to India on winning the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023#wjac23 pic.twitter.com/dIPP80qJlg — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) June 11, 2023

“They were very supportive. Mentally and physically in the game, they were very supportive. No matter the problem, they were always saying there’s no problem, we are with you. That was very clear,” the Indian junior women’s hockey captain said. In a separate interview with ANI, Indian Women's Junior Hockey team defender Neelam said, “We are feeling very happy and I am proud of my team. We've qualified for World Cup and we are focussing on that and will try to win a medal there as well”.

More about the FIH Junior Women's World Cup

During the final against South Korea on Sunday, Annu opened India's goal tally in the 21st minute, before Neelam scored in the 40th minute. Meanwhile, the FIH Women's Junior World Cup is scheduled to be held later this year in Chile. While India had already qualified for the tournament, Japan defeated China by 2-1 to become the third team to qualify for the prestigious World Cup.