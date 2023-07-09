India's Hockey Captain Savita Punia Speaks Candidly On Various Topics, Reveals Next Target

Over the past few years, the Indian Women's Hockey Team has garnered widespread recognition due to their outstanding performances in various tournaments. Recently, they secured a remarkable victory at the inaugural FIH Nations Cup, led by the exceptional captaincy of Savita Punia. Additionally, the team claimed a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and made history with a fourth-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

As part of their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, the Indian team is now gearing up for a four-nation tour in Germany. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Savita Punia, the current captain, shared her thoughts on several topics, including the team's impressive performance at the 2021 Olympics. She also emphasized the team's primary objective of securing a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Savita's interview sheds light on the team's aspirations and determination, highlighting their focus on achieving success in the upcoming tournament. The tour to Germany will play a vital role in refining their skills and strategies, further bolstering their confidence ahead of the Asian Games. Their journey continues to captivate the nation, and supporters eagerly await their performances in the Asian Games as they strive to claim the coveted gold medal. Here are the excerpts from the interview:-

Q: Having commenced your international hockey journey with a four-nation tour to Germany in 2008, how does it feel to have your career come full circle as you prepare for a similar tour once again?

Savita: Yes, I made my debut in 2008 during a four-nation tour. Significant transformations have taken place since then. Previously, facing formidable teams like Germany instilled fear and doubts in our minds. However, our mentality has shifted over time, and we now prioritize self-improvement. The past three years, in particular, have witnessed remarkable changes in hockey. The game has accelerated, with players evolving in terms of skill and fitness. Additionally, goalkeepers have developed heightened awareness.

Q: You became a national icon following your spectacular performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Can you share your experience of playing in such an intense competition?

Savita: Participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was a very nice experience. The Olympics undoubtedly provide the biggest platform to represent your country, and a good performance brings immense satisfaction. It serves as a validation that you are heading in the right direction and fuels your motivation further. Following my less-than-satisfactory performance in the Rio Olympics, I realized as a goalkeeper that I needed to enhance my skills and contribute to my team's pride. As a result, I dedicated myself to extensive hard work and preparation leading up to the 2020 games.

The role of a goalkeeper is challenging, as the frequency of receiving the ball can vary greatly, ranging from every few minutes to only once or twice throughout an entire match. However, when competing at an event like the Olympics, where every team is of top-class quality, it is unlikely that one would go without facing shots. Reflecting on my performance in the Rio Olympics, I felt dissatisfied and recognized the need for improvement. I firmly believed that over the next four years, I had to strive to become stronger and make a strong comeback.

During the COVID-19 break, spanning a year, I dedicated substantial time to working alongside my analytical coach. This played a crucial role in building my confidence. As a goalkeeper, the game often becomes an individual one, demanding a calm and focused approach. Being aware that we would face the world's top teams at the Olympics, I understood the importance of giving my absolute best on the field.

Q: How did it feel to defeat a team like Australia in the much-important semi-final match at the Olympics 2020?

Savita: The year before the Tokyo Olympics proved to be a very challenging period for all of us. Despite having access to excellent facilities in Bengaluru, the mental fatigue induced by the lockdown affected each team member. Nevertheless, our collective motivation to excel at the Olympics remained intact. We embraced the news of the event's postponement to 2021 as an opportunity—an additional year to prepare. Consequently, both individually and as a team, we invested tremendous effort, in engaging in mindful sessions and prioritising our fitness regimen.

In our initial matches in Tokyo, we faced setbacks. While the disparity in skills wasn't substantial, the significant margin of defeats became a pressing concern. Starting with a 5-1 loss against Holland, we had a relatively better performance against Germany but suffered a significant defeat against Great Britain. These outcomes had a negative effect on our morale, leading us to doubt our potential for success in the tournament.

Subsequently, we regrouped with our coach and posed a crucial question to ourselves: Were the struggles we experienced in Bengaluru in vain? Having failed to secure a single victory or even a draw, the next two matches carried immense challenges for us. However, when we triumphed in those matches and advanced to the semifinals, we became confident.

Surprisingly, we no longer had any fear of facing Australia. In fact, my father even talked about it in an interview after the match, saying that I was confident of winning. This confidence stemmed not solely from within myself but from the collective spirit of our team. We were determined to emerge victorious at any cost. The team exuded a sense of positivity. Aware of the difficulties we had previously encountered against Australia, we unleashed our hunger for victory in that match. Furthermore, our coaching staff offered unwavering support throughout. When decisions are made collectively as a team, the path ahead becomes smoother.

Q: Can you tell us about a particular memorable moment you've had as a captain or as a player?

Savita: There are a lot of moments, both good and bad but if I were to highlight one particular team moment, it would be our qualification for the Olympics in 2014. This particular tournament marked a cherished dream come true for all of us. It had long been discussed that the women's team had never qualified for the Olympics, with their previous participation being by invitation. Therefore, our determination to secure qualification that year was unwavering. Throughout the tournament, we engaged in several closely contested matches, ultimately securing our spot in the Olympics.

As the captain, if you ask about a specific moment, I would pick the 2022 Nations Cup. Throughout the tournament, our team operated as a tightly bonded unit. It held tremendous significance for us to secure qualification for the Pro League. Having participated in the league the previous year, we understood the immense value it provided. Witnessing the participation of top-tier teams allowed us to see our own standing and determine our strengths and areas for improvement.

Q: What are your goals and aspirations as captain for the Indian Women's Hockey team in the coming years?

Savita: I don't think from the captain's perspective much as I always try and think as a player and a goalkeeper first. As a captain you always want your team to perform well in every tournament and my role is to contribute as a goalkeeper and help the team succeed. At present, our primary objective centers around the Asian Games 2023. Everyone in the country wants us to win a gold medal and that is our aim too. As a team, we are committed to giving our best, and we also hope of qualifying for the Olympics.

Q: Is your team getting full support from the Hockey Federation of India?

Savita: Definitely, we receive full support from the federation. Their best efforts have played a crucial role in elevating the performance of the women's team on the international stage. Whether it be the provision of necessary exposure or access to top-notch facilities, the federation consistently meets our demands. We recently had the Secretary of Hockey India personally reach out to inquire if there were any additional requirements. Additionally, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been very supportive. Such support from all corners serves as a source of motivation for us to give our best performances.

Q: How do you handle the pressure and expectations that come with leading the national team?

Savita: There is a lot of pressure that comes with big tournaments. As the tournament approaches, the expectations of people naturally increase, given our past strong performances. Each team member is aware of this pressure, and it would be dishonest to claim otherwise. However, experience teaches us how to effectively handle and manage that pressure. Developing mental toughness is essential in this regard, and we actively work on it through mindfulness sessions.

Since the arrival of our new coach, we have placed increased emphasis on these sessions, as they play a significant role during matches. Our coach reminds us to focus on playing 60 minutes of good hockey, rather than fixating on the outcome. It is crucial to avoid post-match regrets and refrain from dwelling on what could have been done. Understanding that everyone makes mistakes allows us to learn and grow from them, further strengthening our ability to handle pressure effectively.

Q: So, which medal can we expect from the Indian Women's Hockey Team this year?

Savita: (Laughs) Indeed, this is the pressure I mentioned earlier. Now you're putting pressure on me. Jokes aside, we are putting in a lot of hard work and the results will speak for themselves in the coming years. Each player demonstrates exceptional dedication. We leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of winning a medal. Our training regimen reflects our utmost dedication, and after exerting ourselves to such an extent, it is only natural to strive for medal success. Securing qualification for the Olympics remains our primary goal at the Asian Games, which necessitates achieving a gold medal.

But like I said before that we don't want to be fixated on results. We approach each game with the intention of delivering our best performance, confident that if we execute our game plan and play good hockey, definitely we will win a medal.

Q: Can you share the funniest moment that you have shared with your India teammates?

Savita: When former Australian player Neil Hawgood joined as a coach in 2012 there was a player named Lily Chanu in our team. She was from Manipur. No one on the team could speak English properly at that time. It was our first session with the coach and he asked Lily to push up with the ball (to take the ball deep into the opponent's side) and she literally kept her hockey stick aside and started doing push-ups.

Rapid-fire round with Savita

Q: Favourite pre-match ritual?

A: Praying and talking to my family.

Q: Toughest opponent?

A: Netherlands.

Q: Favourite all-time hockey player?

A: Mamta Kharab and PR Sreejesh

Q: Favourite type of food?

A: Salad and homemade meal.

Q: Favourite movie?

A: Veer-Zaara.

Q: Favourite actor?

A: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

Q: Favourite sport other than hockey?

A: Football and tennis.

