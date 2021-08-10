India's Hockey Star Gurjant Singh Recalls Bronze Medal Tie Vs Germany At Tokyo Olympics

As India's Olympics superstars are back home, hockey players Gurjant Singh recently spoke to Republic TV and recalled the iconic bronze medal match against Germany. Notably, Gurjant Singh scored two goals in the quarter-finals against Japan which helped Team India defeat the hosts by 5-3. However, Team India lost to Belgium 5-2 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey semi-final match. The Indian Men's Hockey Team managed to defeat the mighty Germans in the bronze medal match and ended India's 41 years medal drought in Hockey.

Gurjant Singh recalls India vs Germany bronze-medal match at Tokyo Olympics

Sharing his experience from the Tokyo Olympics, Gurjeet Singh said, "The experience of the Olympics was very good. When we won the quarter-finals from England then entire India started hoping that we will bring a medal this time. This has happened for the first time that the people of India followed hockey closely. Now, from children to adults everyone knows the rules and names of the players."

Team India was once trailing behind Germany by 3-1 in the bronze-medal match and started playing defensive in order to choke Manpreet Singh & Co. hope of winning.

"On our bronze medal match, I can say that Germany is kinda a team which can win even by one goal as they are quite brilliant in defending. But getting behind by 3-1 against Germany in early quarters and then winning the match for India is really a big thing. Every player on Team India was playing with only one mindset i.e. to win a medal."

Men's Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Ending India's 40-year wait, the men's Hockey Team brought home the Bronze medal after defeating Germany in a nine-goal thriller on August 5. India won the match by 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh. India lost to Belgium with a 5-2 score in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey semi-final match. India could have scored a third goal in the same quarter had drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh not got unlucky as he hit straight to the Belgian goal-keeper who showed a great presence of mind to save that one.

