India's Hockey Star Vandana Katariya Wants Casteist Slurs To Stop; 'unite In Every Aspect'

India women's hockey team forward Vandana Katariya wished casteist slurs to end and hoped people support the team after their loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Following India's loss to Argentina in the hockey semi-final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday, two men in Uttarakhand's Haridwar stood outside Indian forward Vandana Katariya's home and passed casteist slurs.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the 26-year-old said they were playing for India, and whatever was happening shouldn't happen. She also urged everyone to think about hockey and unite in every aspect. Vandana's brother Chandra Shekhar had earlier told the daily that his family is in a state of fear and they have received death threats. Following this, he filed a police complaint.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand police have arrested one accused. The arrested man, identified as Vijay Pal, has been booked under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC-ST Act.

Vandana Katarariya's kin subjected to casteist slurs

Soon after Argentina defeated India in the semis on Wednesday, two men reached the Katariyas' residence and danced while bursting firecrackers in a gesture of mockery. When the hockey player's family member came outside, the two men passed casteist remarks. They also reportedly said that team had allegedly lost because of too many Dalit players being a part of it.

PM Modi speaks to women's hockey team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the Indian women's hockey team after they finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. "See all of you have played outstandingly well. A lot of sweat has gone into this (putting in tireless efforts) from your end in the last 5-6 years. You gave your everything to this sport putting everything else behind. Your sweat was not rewarded but, your sweat has now become an inspiration for the millions of girls in this country", said PM Modi.

"I congratulate all the members of the team as well as the coach. You need not be disappointed. I request you to stop crying as the country is proud of you. Do not be upset. After how many decades is the identity of Indian hockey getting a new lease of life? It's because of your hard work", he added.