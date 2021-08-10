India's Hockey Team Skipper Lauds Decision to Rename Khel Ratna After Major Dhyan Chand

In a bid to honour the legacy of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, PM Modi on Friday rechristened India's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna Award to 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.' Earlier the award was called Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Announcing his decision to change the name of India's highest sporting honour, PM Modi had revealed that he was getting many requests from the people of India to change the name of the Khel Ratna Award. However, the decision by PM Modi did not go well in the opposition camp.

Now, Indian Men's Hockey Team skipper Manpreet Singh has lauded PM Modi's decision to change the name of Khel Ratna. Talking to ANI, Indian Men's Hockey Team skipper Manpreet Singh also expressed his jubilation on winning the bronze medal. Indian Men's Hockey Team ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo and rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia.

Manpreet Singh on Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Lauding PM Modi's move to rename Khel Ratna Award to 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Manpreet Singh said, "It is a very big thing for hockey, Khel Ratna Award has been renamed after Major Dhyan Chand. It is a good thing for hockey, both men's and women's teams performed really well at the Olympics and after that, the government decided to rename the Khel Ratna Award."

Manpreet Singh also talked about Indian Men's Hockey Team's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and how its defeat from Australia by 7-1 in the group stage helped the team to analyze again.

"I am feeling really great, it had been a long time since we had won a medal in hockey at the Olympics, the last time we won it was before I was even born. The entire squad is really happy that we were able to come back with a medal," said Manpreet.

Talking about the group-stage 1-7 loss against Australia, Manpreet said: "We were disappointed after the match against Australia, we had lost 1-7. After the game, we all analysed our performances, after the game coaches told us that we did not play that badly and we need to stay motivated and look ahead. Australia had luck on their side, we just focused on the games that were scheduled after Australia."

Opposition not happy with the name change of Khel Ratna Award

While the people on social hailed PM Modi's move to change Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award's name, the opposition camp was not happy with the decision.

Terming the decision 'unfortunate', Congress MP Suresh claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had encouraged youths to take part in sports. "This government wants to saffronise and that's why they gave another name," Suresh added.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slammed the Centre for renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and claimed that the decision disrespected the former Prime Minister. The Sena leader suggested that the government announce a new award instead of renaming the existing one.

Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi claimed that the Modi government was trying to hide its failures. "After renaming Motera Stadium as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Modi has renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards," he said.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI/AP)