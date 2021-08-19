India’s Largest Hockey Stadium At Odisha To Meet Deadline; Will Host 2023 World Cup

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium is set to be opened by July 2022. India’s largest hockey stadium, coming up in Rourkela will be completed within the deadline, ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023. Chief Secretary of Odisha, Suresh Mohapatra announced exciting news about the hockey stadium in Rourkela. He was in town for accessing the development of projects under construction like the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and the city Airport along with the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. He also addressed the media after reviewing all the projects.

India's largest Hockey Stadium will co-host the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

The 20,000-seater Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will co-host the 2023 edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup along with the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The work for the stadium started with the full flow after a groundbreaking ceremony in June this year. This ambitious project of the Chief Minister of Odisha stretches on a 15-acre plot at an estimated cost of INR 120 crore. The Indian Men's and Women's teams are currently in the state capital, Bhubaneshwar for a two-day grand felicitation trip. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the sponsorship extension with the teams during the felicitation ceremony on August 17.

Meanwhile, Odisha announced on Tuesday, that the state will continue to sponsor both the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams for the next 10 years. In 2018, Odisha became the sponsor of the National Teams in a five-year deal. Since then, the state has been instrumental in the progress made by the Indian teams in the sport. Both Men's and Women's national team proved their mettle at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 by reaching the semi-finals of their respective categories. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team clinched the Olympics bronze medal in their third-place match by defeating Germany 5-4 in the third-place clash. The Indian women’s team, on the other hand, finished fourth in the table after suffering a loss at the hands of the Rio 2016 Olympics Gold medalist Great Britain. The Bronze medal by the Indian Men’s Team was India’s first medal in Hockey at the Olympic Games since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

