'India's Toughest Opponents': Former Captain Names Two Favourites At Hockey World Cup 2023

As the Indian hockey team gets set to begin their World Cup campaign later on January 13 against Spain, former captain Viren Rasquinha has given his take on two teams that are 'head and shoulders above the rest.' Interestingly, his two favourites did not feature India even though the Hockey World Cup 2023 is taking place in Odisha.

'India has a pool of death': Viren Rasquinha

In an interaction with Star Sports, former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha explained why he believes Olympic gold medallist Belgium and Olympic silver medallist Australia are the two sides that are the favourites to go all the way in the tournament. "I think these two teams have been very solid and extremely consistent in major tournaments over the last few years. So, for me, Belgium and Australia are definitely going to be India's toughest opponents here at the World Cup," Rasquinha said.

Belgium would undoubtedly be one of the favourites to win the Hockey World Cup 2023 as they enter this tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in the 2018 edition. On that occasion, they defeated the Netherlands by a scoreline of 3-2 on penalties after the scores were tied at 0-0 after regulation time. As for Australia, they enter the tournament as the other favourites since they are not only the top-ranked side in the world currently.

As for the Indian hockey team, Rasquinha believes that their primary goal would be first to get out of the group stage, which he described as a 'pool of death.' The Bharat Army is drawn in Pool D which also features England, Wales and Spain. Speaking of the challenge India are likely to face in their pool, Rasquinha said,