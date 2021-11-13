Junior Hockey World Cup: Senior Team's Camp To Be Shifted To Bhubaneswar

Defending champions India will begin Junior Hockey World Cup title defence on November 24. India begins their campaign against France before they face Canada on November 25, followed by a game against Poland on November 27. Due to the pandemic, the Indian men's junior hockey team did not have enough practice games and only played a few games when brought in to help the Indian senior hockey team before the Olympics. This time around, the senior men's team will aid the Junior team with their preparations and temporarily move their base to Bhubaneshwar.

Speaking about the developments, Graham Reid, who has been working in tandem with junior coach BJ Kariappa to help the Hockey India junior team, said, "If you recall before going to Tokyo, they had practice games against senior boys, which was valuable for both the teams and now the senior men's team's national camp will be shifted to Bhubaneswar so that the juniors can have more practice matches."

Graham Reid said while there will be added pressure, this is a completely different team from that which won four years ago. "When you are the reigning champions, there's already some extra pressure," he explained. "But what people will understand is that it's a completely different team than what we had four years ago. We have to make sure we trust each other's preparation, and that's what we will be doing," he said, speaking to the media in virtual interaction.

The team will be led by Vivek Sagar Prasad, a part of the bronze medal-winning Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian Junior Hockey World Cup team

Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Pawan, Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Standby players: Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem and Boby Singh Dhami

Image: AP/ Hockey India Twitter