Kerala Cong Slams CM Vijayan & Co Over Delay In Awarding India's Olympic Hero PR Sreejesh

A Congress MLA from Kerala's Tripunithura slammed the LDF government for not declaring a cash award for Team India's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who recently returned from Tokyo after his Olympics heroics. The Indian men's hockey team recently created history by defeating Germany in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, bringing India a bronze medal.

Cong questions delay in Kerala govt awarding PR Sreejesh

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who hails from Kerala, was hailed for his performance in the Games, but the Kerala government's tardy acknowledgement of his efforts has not gone ignored. While several state governments have already declared financial rewards for medal winners before they even arrived in Tokyo, the Kerala government's resistance to do so has been criticized.

The Kerala government faced further scrutiny after Neeraj Chopra, who won India's lone gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the men's javelin throw, was given a financial incentive of Rs 6 crore by the Haryana government. Other Olympians have also been honoured by their home states: Vivek Sagar and Nilkanta Sharma, both members of the men's hockey team, were awarded Rs 1 crore by the Madhya Pradesh government, and weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was granted Rs 1 crore by the Manipur government and is also named the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports).

In the state Assembly, Congress MLA Babu questioned if the Kerala government was waiting for Karkidaka month to end, which is considered unlucky by many. Babu also reminded that Shamseer Vayalil who is the chairman of VPS Healthcare has been awarded the goalkeeper but the government is still reluctant to do so. "A prize of Rs 1 crore was given to Sreejesh by Dr Shamseer Vayalil, shame on the government," said K Babu.

Kerala Govt responds Congress MLA's attack

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman defended the CM Vijayan-led Kerala Government, stating that they would decide the reward for the goalkeeper at a cabinet-level meeting. He also indicated that the prize will be substantial. "Definitely. There need not be any doubt about it,” said Abdurahiman when questioned if Sreejesh will be rewarded handsomely for his crucial part in the national team's triumph.

He also cited the instance when they awarded PT Usha for her triumph and stated that they have already provided the goalkeeper with a decent job in the Education sector. "When PT Usha won gold in the Asian Games the government gifted her a Mercedes. The State government has always honoured its sportspersons,” added Abdurahiman.

In the meantime, he claimed that Kerala was the only state that assisted with the olympians' preparation. "Every Tokyo-bound athlete was given Rs 5 lakh for preparation. Some got it a week before they travelled while others a few days later," Abdurahiman concluded.

Image credits: PTI