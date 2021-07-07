Keshav Chandra Datt Passes Away: Hockey India, SAI Condole Demise Of Olympic Champion

Hockey India and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have expressed their condolences on the death of hockey icon Keshav Chandra Datt, who died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He was 95 years old when he passed away.

The life of Keshav Datt

Datt was a part of India's hockey golden age. He was a fearsome halfback who played a key role in Independent India's historic victory over host team Great Britain in the 1948 London Olympics final at Wembley Stadium. Datt had toured East Africa in 1947 under the tutelage of the legendary hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, before the 1948 Olympics.

Datt, who was born on December 29, 1925, in Lahore, Pakistan, was also a member of the Indian team at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, where they won the gold medal for the sixth time in a row by defeating the home side Netherlands 6-1 in the final.

Datt represented Mohun Bagan, the most prominent Indian club at the time, in numerous sports after moving to Calcutta in 1950.

The death of Keshav Datt is a huge loss for the hockey community all around the world, according to Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam.

"We are all very saddened to hear about the legendary halfback Keshav Datt's demise early this morning. He was the lone surviving member of the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games and today truly feels like the end of an era. We all grew up listening to incredible stories of their memorable outings for independent India at the Olympics and they went on to inspire generations of hockey players in the country. Hockey India mourns his demise and on behalf of the Federation I extend my deepest condolences to his family," he stated in a release.

SAI mourns the passing away of Keshav Datt, a member of India’s 1948 and 1952 @Olympics gold medalist men’s hockey teams. His contribution to the great legacy of Indian hockey will be remembered forever.



Condolences to his family and the hockey fraternity. pic.twitter.com/lPW6aBMFWE — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 7, 2021

The Sports Authority of India took to Twitter to express their sorrow on Keshav's death and wrote, "SAI mourns the passing away of Keshav Datt, a member of India's 1948 and 1952 @Olympics gold medalist men's hockey teams. His contribution to the great legacy of Indian hockey will be remembered forever. Condolences to his family and the hockey fraternity."