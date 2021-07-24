Last Updated:

Kiren Rijiju Congratulates India On Drawing First Blood In Tokyo Olympics Campaign

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded the Indian hockey team after they started their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand on Saturday

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has come forward and lauded the Indian hockey team after they overcame New Zealand during the opening match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

India have got off to a winning start as they narrowly edged past eighth-ranked New Zealand by a 3-2 margin in their Pool A men's hockey match at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. While the Indian team did excel throughout the contest, their Kiwi opponents did give them a scare especially in the dying minutes of the contest i.e, during the fourth quarter.

Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju congratulates the Indian hockey team

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kiren Rijiju wrote that it is a 'great beginning' for Indian Hockey after which he congratulated the Manpreet Singh-led side on winning their group match.

India vs New Zealand:  Indian hockey team kickstart their campaign with a win

It was New Zealand who had taken an early lead in the first quarter courtesy of a penalty corner from Kane Russel. However, India scored the equaliser just five minutes before the first quarter ended as senior player Rupinder Pal Singh successfully converted a penalty stroke. Stephen Jenness did score the second goal for New Zealand in the third quarter. Nonetheless, the New Zealand players just could not drag the ball past PR Sreejesh as the veteran goalie put in acrobatic dives on so many occasions during the course of the contest. 

More importantly, it was  Harmanpreet Singh's brace that stood out the most and ultimately turned out to be the decisive factor of the contest as India drew first blood in their Tokyo Olympics campaign.

Manpreet Singh & Co. would now be shifting their focus towards the second group game which is against the multiple-time world & Olympic champions Australia on Sunday as they look to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The Indian national hockey team are seen as one of the strongest contenders to clinch a medal for the country in this edition of the Olympics. 

The Indian men’s hockey has a rich history in the Summer Games having won the gold an unprecedented eight times in the past, the last of which came way back in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. They could only manage a quarterfinal finish at the previous edition in Rio. Nevertheless, with a current world ranking of four, the Indians are considered a bright medal prospect this time around in Tokyo.

First Published:
