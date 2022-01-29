Kiren Rijiju Congratulates Indian Women's Hockey Team For Bronze Medal In Asia Cup

The Indian women’s hockey team made headlines on Friday for defeating China 2-0 in the third-fourth place match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Oman and finished the tournament with the bronze medal. While the Indian hockey fans were enthralled to watch the team which finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, attain another glory in the Asia Cup, the team also received congratulations from the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. The Union Minister took to his official Koo account on Saturday and expressed his thoughts on the bronze medal-winning performance by the Indian women.

“Congratulations to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on winning the Bronze medal in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 after defeating China 2-0. The whole country is proud of their performance. May the team bring more laurels for India,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in his Koo post. Although India emerged victorious by 2-0 at the end of four quarters, it wasn’t an easy match for India to win, as goal-scoring chances were created by both teams throughout the match.

India scored two goals in first half against China

Sharmila Devi scored the first goal of the night for India, by opening a score sheet in the 13th minute of the game, by converting a penalty corner. Gurjit Kaur scored the second goal of the night at the 19th minute, through another penalty corner and handed India a 2-0 lead. The Indian women then displayed incredible defense in the final two-quarters of the game, to finish as the bronze medal winners.

India's road to bronze medal in Women's Asia Cup 2022

India earlier qualified for the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup, being played in Muscat, Oman by finishing second behind Japan in the Pool A points table of the league stage. However, India’s dream to reach the summit clash was spoiled as they bowed down to South Korea, 2-3 in the semi-final on January 26. India went on to win against China to finish in third place, while Japan earned a 4-2 victory over South Korea in the final to earn the gold medal.

(Image: Twitter-@TheHockeyIndia/PTI)