'Literacy 100%, Common Sense 0': Sreejesh PR Shows Concerns Over Garbage Litter In Kerala

Olympic bronze medal winner Sreejesh PR voiced out his concerns over garbage being littered by people in the Kerala Village. Sreejesh expressed his sadness by uploading a photo on his Twitter account and complaining about how the people have littered a road named after him.

Sreejesh was a part of the Indian national hockey team which clinched bronze in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. He was in fantastic form in Tokyo, where his exploits aided India to land on the podium for the first time in 41 years. The goalkeeper was a key figure in India’s prolific run and his performance was praised by everyone across the country.

Other than receiving incentives for his incredible performance, the Kerala government also named a road after him. However, Sreejesh was not happy how the people of the village have maintained that road as it was littered all over with garbage.

In the photos uploaded by Sreejesh, lethal medical waste was exposed on a grassy area. He urged the Kerala authorities to look into the situation after blaming his local people with a literacy rate statement.

Literacy 100% common sense 0,

This is the way people of my village decorated the road named after me..😞

Kunnathunadu/Kizhakkambalam village officers have to look at this issue & take a decision 🙏#save #earth #for #the #future @vijayanpinarayi pic.twitter.com/NbUqjNlkUl — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 30, 2021

Sreejesh’s move to voice out his opinion on cleanliness is turning out to be a great one as several Twitter users uploaded photos of litter in their area. This move may force the government and the authorities to take action in an attempt to solve the issue.

Sreejesh PR hails Virat Kohli for his strive for success in every condition

Sreejesh has hailed Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for his greed to strive for success under any circumstances. He stated that Kohli is one of the best players across the world and admires him for his willingness to play every ball perfectly. "Virat Kohli is really good. He is a person who tries to play each ball perfectly. It doesn't matter if he is playing Bangladesh or Australia, he will give his best shot. That's the best thing you can learn," said Sreejesh PR in a chat with Olympics.com

Image: @16Sreejesh Twitter