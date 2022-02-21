Major Dhyan Chand's Interview From 1963 Resurfaces; 'No Doubt Europeans Learnt From India'

Major Dhyan Chand is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in field hockey, alongside being hailed as the first superstar of hockey. He was the key reason India won three consecutive Olympics gold medals in hockey, during the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, and the 1936 Berlin Olympics. He is known to leave the crowd in awe of him, while they witnessed his incredible dribbling and scoring skills.

Meanwhile, an old interview of the Indian hockey legend to Prasarbharti back from the day has recently resurfaced on social media, where he can be seen revealing how the European teams picked nuisances of the game from Indian players. In the interview, Major Dhyan Chand narrates one of his trips to Berlin in Germany in 1963, where he learned how hard the European countries worked to learn the art of dribbling from Indian hockey players. “The Europeans learned the art of dribbling from Indian hockey players. I remember in Berlin in 1963, the photographers from Germany and the Netherlands used to attend India’s practice sessions. They used to take the photos in slow motion, fast motion, and later in the evening it was showed to their team,” says Dhyan Chand.

He further mentioned that the foreign players used to watch how the Indian dribble, where their hands, legs are placed, and what is the head position. The hockey legend further added that the European teams practiced everything they and aced the art of dribbling over the period of time. The European and Australian countries have become much more advanced with their games in modern times, due to the change of surface and requirement of premium fitness, speed, stamina, and physical strength. In the meantime, replying to the video of the interview on Twitter, a user said, "amazed to know that Europeans learnt this art from us".

Watch Major Dhyan Chand’s full interview on Prasarbharti:

Due to some uploading error,a minute of the video got trimmed, here's the full clip of Dadda!



Thank you @prasarbharati for preserving this treasure🙏 pic.twitter.com/Yaz5uM6xy9 — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) February 21, 2022

India in the Olympics

Dhyan Chand's birthday on August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day in India, as the President gives away the Arjuna Awards and other honors to sportspersons, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. He led India to an Olympics gold medal win by defeating Netherlands 3-0 in the 1928 Olympics, an unbelievable 24-1 victory over the USA in 1932 before defeating Germany by 8-1 in the 1936 Olympics hockey final. The Indian government changed the name of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Khel Ratna Award, in honor of the great hockey player.

