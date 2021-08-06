Major Dhyan Chand's Son Praises PM Modi's Decision To Rename Khel Ratna Award

On Friday, son of the iconic hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, Ashok Kumar appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Puruskar.

Praising the grand gesture of the Prime Minister, Kumar said that PM Modi is not only a supreme political leader but has also established a special place in the hearts of all the players competing in the Olympics by motivating them throughout the games.

Reportedly, Kumar went on to say, "It is because of his words of motivation that our players performed so well and even brought home medals. I am especially pleased for the men's hockey team winning a medal in Olympics after so long."

Ashok Kumar even expressed his gratefulness towards the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju for renaming the award in Major Dhyan Chand's honour on his birthday.

Similarly, Indian National Congress (INC) leader Randeep Surjewala said the party applauded the decision to rename the prize but on the other hand, they are accusing that the act is being done for diverting the attention away from pressing concerns such as farmers' protests, pegasus malware, and inflation.

He further added that Rajiv Gandhi will always be remembered as a hero and martyr in the hearts of the people. Major Dhyan Chand was a hockey wizard, and Congress applauds the decision wholeheartedly to rename the award in his honour.

He said, “But we will appreciate if PM renames the stadium in his and other BJP leaders' name to honour other players as well," according to ANI.

In 1991-92, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award was established. Henceforth, this award will be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award to commemorate the achievement of the legendary player.

This announcement comes a day after the exemplary win of India's men in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian hockey team made the nation proud by earning the bronze medal, just hours after India women's hockey team edged out on a first-ever Olympic medal.

Major Dhyan Chand

Talking about Major Dhyan Chand, he is recognised as one of the all-time best hockey players. India has dominated hockey on the international scene for decades under his shadow and was unbeatable at the Olympics. Dhyan Chand was instrumental in India's gold medal victories in the Olympics in 1928, 1932, and 1936 and created history forever.



(Image Credit: ANI)