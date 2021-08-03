Men's Hockey At Tokyo Olympics: India Vs Germany For Bronze, Australia Vs Belgium For Gold

Australia defeated Germany in the second semi-final match of men's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics to advance to the final for a gold medal clash against Belgium. With this victory, the Australians secured a place in what will be their fifth Olympics final. Germany will now face the Indian team in the bronze medal match on Thursday, the same day when Belgium and Australia will lock horns in the final.

Australia scored the game's opening goal in the first quarter, taking an early lead over Germany, who quickly fought back and scored a goal before the quarter ended. Australian player, Govers Blake, converted a penalty corner into a goal in the second quarter to help his team to reclaim the lead. Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter before Australia added another goal in the fourth and final quarter.

Indian men's hockey team at Tokyo 2020

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's hockey team made an exit from the gold medal race at the Tokyo Olympics after losing 5-2 against Belgium. The Indian team fought hard in the first two quarters but lost intensity as the game progressed. Indian captain Manpreet Singh said that Belgium played better in the third and fourth quarters which tightened their grip on the proceedings and took the game further away from team India

India conceded an early goal as Belgian defender Loick Luypaert sent one inside the goal post early on in the first quarter. However, the Indian team struck back immediately and not once but twice as Harmanpreet Singh first scored an equaliser after which the Indian captain asked for a video referral as a result of which India was awarded a penalty corner.

Belgium took the lead in the final quarter as Alexander Hendrickx successfully converted a penalty corner by breaching goal-keeper PR Sreejesh's defence. The Belgians once again struck thanks to Alexander which meant that India were playing a catch-up game. There were no miracles from the Indian team as they crashed out of the gold medal race and will now have to play for the bronze medal.

Image: HockeyIndia/Twitter

