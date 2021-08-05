MP Govt Announces 1cr Reward To Vivek Sagar, Nilakantha After Team's Historic Olympic Win

In a form of an 'honour fund,' Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to provide Rs 1 crore to Hockey players- Vivek Sagar and Nilakantha Sharma who undertook training in the state's hockey academy. While speaking to media personnel, the Chief Minister added that he is proud of the entire team however the state is going to facilitate these two players. Indian Hockey team ended the 41 years of wait and clinched a Bronze medal at Olympic 2020 defeating Germany.

MP CM Chouhan further added that the award has been announced for the two players' performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Expressing his joy over the matter, the Chief Minister also added that the entire country is filled with pride. This is the 'reawakening' of India's Hockey. The Chief Minister also listed all the top world countries that were defeated by the Indian Hockey team. On Monday, August 2, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had spoken to Vivek Sagar after India entered the quarterfinals and hailed him for his performance.

Indian Men's Hockey Team at Olympics 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides tweeting congratulatory messages for the victorious team also dialed Manpreet Singh the captain of the Men’s Hockey Captain, Head Coach Graham Reid and his assistant Piyush Dubey to congratulate the team for bringing home the Bronze. PM Modi told Manpreet Singh that he has scripted history for which Team India skipper thanked PM for his encouragement. Modi while speaking to Manpreet’s also said that his voice is loud and clear today, whereas it was slightly muted the other day (when India lost to Belgium).

The Men in Blue twice made a comeback to win the bronze medal match versus Germany. After conceding an early goal and them being down 1-3, Team India fought back to make it 2-3 with courtesy Hardik Singh, while Harmanpreet's drag-flick equaled the score with his drag flick. In the third quarter, maintaining its lead, India pulled ahead with Rupinderpal Singh converting a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scored his second goal to match to give India a 5-3 lead. Germany's Windfederto managed to convert a penalty corner into a goal narrowing India's lead to 5-4.