MP Scindia Writes To Railways Minister On Deplorable State Of Hockey Stadium In Gwalior

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote a letter expressing his concern and urging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to shift his attention towards the bad condition of the Railway Hockey Stadium at Tansen Road, Gwalior. He also requested the Railway Ministry to work on the Astro-Turf of the stadium as it has become un-playable over the years. The letter was written after India's phenomenal performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in which the team brought back seven medals, including a gold.

In the letter, that Scindia posted on his official Twitter account, he wrote, “I would like to bring your kind attention towards deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium at Tansen Road, Gwalior. In the absence of proper maintenance, the Astro-Turf has depleted resulting in unplayable condition. The Astro-Turf requires to be replaced along with renovation of other facilities such as changing room/ wash room. You are requested to instruct the concerned to examine and initiate necessary steps in the matter.”

'Hockey in India' is at an all-time high

Hockey is India’s National Sport and the recent announcement by the Government of India to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has only added to the craze for this sport. Hockey in India has reached an all-time high after both the Men’s and Women’s teams reached the semi-finals during the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team reached the semi-finals after defeating Great Britain 3-1 but found their way out of the race for finals as they lost their semi-final to Belgium 3-2. They, however, won the match for third place by defeating Germany 3-2 and claimed the Olympics bronze medal. On the other hand, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team reached the semi-finals after defeating Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. However, the Women’s dream of reaching the finals for the first time was cut short after their 1-0 loss to Argentina. They finished fourth in the table after losing out on the bronze medal match against Great Britain. The bronze medal won by the Men’s team came home after a 41-year medal-less drought, having won the last gold medal in the Moscow Summer Olympics 1980.

(Image Source: PTI / Unsplash)