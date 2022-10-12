National Games: Maharashtra's Darshan Gaonkar Turns Heads With '3D' Goal During Shoot-out

Maharashtra added yet another medal to its tally on Tuesday after the men's hockey team edged out Haryana to secure the bronze medal. The Maharashtra vs Haryana encounter went down to the penalty shoot-out with Maharashtra winning the battle 3-1. However, it was the '3D' skill showcased by Maharashtra player Darshan Gaonkar during the penalty shoot-out that caught fans' attention to a greater degree than the match itself.

36th National Games: Maharashtra pip Haryana to clinch bronze

Darshan Gaonkar took the third penalty shoot-out and scored the goal in a pretty unique way. He carried the ball on his hockey stick, which surprised the goalkeeper. He then lofted the ball past the keeper after running closer to him. Speaking about the technique in a post-match press conference, Gaonkar said, "This is said as 3D skills generally. I used to practice this skill and used to think about what innovation shall I add to this. Today I tried it and it got successful."

Meanwhile, Karnataka edged out Uttar Pradesh to claim the men’s hockey gold medal at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Rajkot. Karnataka beat Uttar Pradesh via the sudden death tie-breaker after the teams were locked 2-2 in regulation time and scored four goals apiece in the penalty shootout.

36th National Games final standings

Services are all set to top the medals table for the fourth time in a row after adding a couple of medals on the final day of the competition. Services added three more top podium finishes on Tuesday to stay on top of the charts with 57 gold, 34 silver and 31 bronze medals for a total of 122. Maharashtra held onto the second spot with 38 goals, 38 silver and 62 bronze medals for a total of 138 medals.

Haryana took home third place with 37 goals, 34 silver and 39 bronze medals for a total of 110 medals. Karnataka edged out Tamil Nadu to the fourth spot in the medals tally with a total of 88 medals (27 gold, 23 silver, 38 bronze). Hosts Gujarat finished the National Games with their best show, at the 12th spot with 48 medals including 13 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze.