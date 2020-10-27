NED Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Men's League Live

Quick links:
The Netherlands hockey team will lock horns with the Great Britain hockey team in the FIH Pro League on Tuesday, October 27, 7:30 pm IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen. Here's a look at our NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction, NED vs ENG Dream11 team, top picks and NED vs ENG Dream11 match prediction.
The Netherlands have been performing well and are currently third in the table having won two and drawn three out of their six games. Great Britain, on the other hand, are bottom of the table of nine but have played only four games, unlike other teams who have played 6-8 games. This gives them a chance to move up in the table in this encounter.
Great Britain have won one and drawn two of their four fixtures and are just two points ahead of Spain (8 games) and Germany (4 games). Considering recent form and past records of both teams, the Netherlands are favourites and are likely to win the clash on Tuesday.
Netherlands: Pirmin Blaak, Sam van der Ven, Maurits Visser, Mink van der Weerden, Jonas de Geus, Jip Janssen, Sander de Wijn, Sander Baart, Glenn Schuurman, Jeroen Hertzberger, Teun Beins
Britain: Pinner George, Taylor Luke, Forsyth Alan, Shipperley Rupert, Martin Harry, Roper Phil, Dixon Adam, Creed Brendan, Goodfield David, Payne Oliver, Ansell Liam
Goalkeeper: Pinner George
Defenders: Dixon Adam, Sam van der Ven, Jonas de Geus, Taylor Luke, Glenn Schuurman
Midfielders: Sander Baart (VC), Goodfield David, Harry Martin
Forwards: Ansell Liam, Jeroen Hertzberger (C)
NED vs ENG Dream11 team (Netherlands) top pick - Jeroen Hertzberger
NED vs ENG Dream11 team (Great Britain) top pick - Taylor Luke
