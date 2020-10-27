NED Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Men's League Live

The Netherlands hockey team will lock horns with the Great Britain hockey team in the FIH Pro League on Tuesday, October 27, 7:30 pm IST at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen. Here's a look at our NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction, NED vs ENG Dream11 team, top picks and NED vs ENG Dream11 match prediction.

NED vs ENG live: NED vs ENG match prediction and preview

The Netherlands have been performing well and are currently third in the table having won two and drawn three out of their six games. Great Britain, on the other hand, are bottom of the table of nine but have played only four games, unlike other teams who have played 6-8 games. This gives them a chance to move up in the table in this encounter.

Great Britain have won one and drawn two of their four fixtures and are just two points ahead of Spain (8 games) and Germany (4 games). Considering recent form and past records of both teams, the Netherlands are favourites and are likely to win the clash on Tuesday.

Wishing @GBHockey all the best as international hockey finally returns today 🙌



Join #ThePride🦁 & watch them take on 🇳🇱 at 15:30 (women) & 18:00 (men) for free on the @btsport app & website 💻 pic.twitter.com/nOxHDvWbYb — England Hockey (@EnglandHockey) October 27, 2020

NED vs ENG live: Probable NED vs ENG playing 11

Netherlands: Pirmin Blaak, Sam van der Ven, Maurits Visser, Mink van der Weerden, Jonas de Geus, Jip Janssen, Sander de Wijn, Sander Baart, Glenn Schuurman, Jeroen Hertzberger, Teun Beins

Britain: Pinner George, Taylor Luke, Forsyth Alan, Shipperley Rupert, Martin Harry, Roper Phil, Dixon Adam, Creed Brendan, Goodfield David, Payne Oliver, Ansell Liam

NED vs ENG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pinner George

Defenders: Dixon Adam, Sam van der Ven, Jonas de Geus, Taylor Luke, Glenn Schuurman

Midfielders: Sander Baart (VC), Goodfield David, Harry Martin

Forwards: Ansell Liam, Jeroen Hertzberger (C)

NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

NED vs ENG Dream11 team (Netherlands) top pick - Jeroen Hertzberger

NED vs ENG Dream11 team (Great Britain) top pick - Taylor Luke

Note: The NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction, NED vs ENG top picks and NED vs ENG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NED vs ENG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: England Hockey Instagram