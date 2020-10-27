NED-W Vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Women's League Preview

Quick links:
The Netherlands Women will lock horns against the Great Britain Women in the FIH Pro League on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen and will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.
The Netherlands have been one of the top-performing teams in the FIH Pro League this season, having won four of their five games so far. The Dutch are second in the table behind Argentina and could leapfrog them with a win over Great Britain Women on Tuesday. The visitors have been dismal in the league so far, having registered just a solitary win this campaign.
In the seven previous games between these two, the hosts have come out on top in four of those, with Britain winning two, while one match ended in a draw. Considering recent form and past records of both teams, the Netherlands are favourites and are likely to win the clash on Tuesday. However, Great Britain have a great chance to mount an upset over the reigning World Champions, as they will be playing their first competitive game in over six months on Tuesday.
