NED-W Vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Women's League Preview

The Netherlands Women will lock horns against the Great Britain Women in the FIH Pro League on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen and will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

NED-W vs ENG-W Live: NED-W vs ENG-W match prediction and preview

The Netherlands have been one of the top-performing teams in the FIH Pro League this season, having won four of their five games so far. The Dutch are second in the table behind Argentina and could leapfrog them with a win over Great Britain Women on Tuesday. The visitors have been dismal in the league so far, having registered just a solitary win this campaign.

In the seven previous games between these two, the hosts have come out on top in four of those, with Britain winning two, while one match ended in a draw. Considering recent form and past records of both teams, the Netherlands are favourites and are likely to win the clash on Tuesday. However, Great Britain have a great chance to mount an upset over the reigning World Champions, as they will be playing their first competitive game in over six months on Tuesday.

NED-W vs ENG-W Live: Probable NED-W vs ENG-W playing 11

Netherlands: Josine Koning, Caia Van Maasakker, Margot Van Geffen, Lauren Stam, Sanne Koolen, Eva DE Goede, Xan De Waard, Felice Albers, Maria Verschoor, Lidewij Welten, Ginella Zerbo

Britain: Maddie Hinch, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth, Grace Balsdon, Shona McCallin, Hannah Martin, Tessa Howard, Charlotte Watson, Lily Owsley, Isabelle Petter, Hollie Pearne-Webb

NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Maddie Hinch

Maddie Hinch Defenders: Lauren Stam, Sanne Koolen, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth

Lauren Stam, Sanne Koolen, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth Midfielders: Xan De Waard, Felice Albers, Tessa Howard, Maria Verschoor

Xan De Waard, Felice Albers, Tessa Howard, Maria Verschoor Forwards: Lidewij Welten, Ginella Zerbo

NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team captain: Maria Verschoor, Lidewij Welten

NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team vice-captain: Tessa Howard, Ginella Zerbo

Note: The NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, NED-W vs ENG-W top picks and NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NED-W vs ENG-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Oranje Hockey, Great Britain Hockey Twitter)