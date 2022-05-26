Needing 15 Goals To Qualify For Super 4 Stage Of Asia Cup, India Beat Indonesia 16-0

The Indian Men's Hockey team registered an emphatic 16-0 win over hosts Indonesia on Thursday to book their place in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. As a result of that staggering margin of victory, the Indian hockey team replaced Pakistan to qualify for the Super 4 stage alongside Japan, South Korea & Malaysia.

India replace Pakistan and qualify for Super 4 stage

Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the holders qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference (+1).

India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round and the defending champions rode on a splendid show from Dipsan Tirkey, who hammered five goals, and Sudev Belimagga, who sounded the board thrice.

Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal each.

Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.

Congratulations pour in for Indian men's Hockey team

India beats Indonesia 16-0 and qualifies for the Super 4s #AsiaCupHockey2022. This means that Japan, S. Korea & Malaysia qualify for the FIH World Cup 2023. India qualify as hosts. Pakistan OUT of the 2023 Hockey World Cup — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 26, 2022

Good to see the young players made it into the Super 4’s.

The real tournament starts now 💪#asiacup2022 #asiacuphockey @asia_hockey pic.twitter.com/ibD4cg5xXu — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 26, 2022

Indian Hockey team take a bow 🙏



That was some win 😂😂😂👌



Needed to win by an unthinkable 15 goal margin...



And they end up winning 16-0 🔥#asiacup2022 — Vivek (@vivek_rko) May 26, 2022

IND 16 - 0 Indonesia

What a match unbelievable 🥵

Pakistan failed to qualify for World Cup

Congratulations Indian hockey 🏑 team#Hockey — Md Jish@n (@Jishan9832) May 26, 2022

Indian Hockey team has done a almost impossible task. Young lads showed temperament and calmness in pressure situation. Congratulations. @TheHockeyIndia @asia_hockey — Sir Don Aman Yadav (@imsirdon17) May 26, 2022

Wanted 15 goal difference to Qualify,

Scored 16-0😎

That's the Indian Hockey for you...❤️

Tokyo Bronze holds high💪#AsiaCupHockey2022 #TeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/XXgiFBsKDn — Vishnu Manayathody⭐ (@vishnuMariner) May 26, 2022

How did Indian Hockey team qualify for Super 4s?

The young Indian men's Hockey Team, which is coached by former India captain Sardar Singh, drew their opening game 1-1 against arch-rivals Pakistan before suffering a 5-2 defeat against Group winners Japan. With Pakistan having defeated Indonesia 13-0 and only having lost 3-2 to Japan, India needed a mountain to climb when they faced the hosts if they were to qualify for the Super 4s.

With Pakistan having a GD of 14, India needed to defeat Indonesia by a staggering margin of 15 goals or more. While the young Indian side began their match against the hosts on the front foot, scoring six goals in the first half, they still needed to up the ante in the second half. And they did just that, as the team scored a whopping 10 more goals to achieve the unthinkable.

(Inputs from PTI)