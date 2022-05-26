Needing 15 Goals To Qualify For Super 4 Stage Of Asia Cup, India Beat Indonesia 16-0

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@TheHockeyIndia
The Indian Men's Hockey team registered an emphatic 16-0 win over hosts Indonesia on Thursday to book their place in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. As a result of that staggering margin of victory, the Indian hockey team replaced Pakistan to qualify for the Super 4 stage alongside Japan, South Korea & Malaysia.
Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the holders qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference (+1).
India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round and the defending champions rode on a splendid show from Dipsan Tirkey, who hammered five goals, and Sudev Belimagga, who sounded the board thrice.
Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal each.
Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.
India beats Indonesia 16-0 and qualifies for the Super 4s #AsiaCupHockey2022. This means that Japan, S. Korea & Malaysia qualify for the FIH World Cup 2023. India qualify as hosts. Pakistan OUT of the 2023 Hockey World Cup— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 26, 2022
Good to see the young players made it into the Super 4’s.— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 26, 2022
The real tournament starts now 💪#asiacup2022 #asiacuphockey @asia_hockey pic.twitter.com/ibD4cg5xXu
Indian Hockey team take a bow 🙏— Vivek (@vivek_rko) May 26, 2022
That was some win 😂😂😂👌
Needed to win by an unthinkable 15 goal margin...
And they end up winning 16-0 🔥#asiacup2022
IND 16 - 0 Indonesia— Md Jish@n (@Jishan9832) May 26, 2022
What a match unbelievable 🥵
Pakistan failed to qualify for World Cup
Congratulations Indian hockey 🏑 team#Hockey
Indian Hockey team has done a almost impossible task. Young lads showed temperament and calmness in pressure situation. Congratulations. @TheHockeyIndia @asia_hockey— Sir Don Aman Yadav (@imsirdon17) May 26, 2022
Wanted 15 goal difference to Qualify,— Vishnu Manayathody⭐ (@vishnuMariner) May 26, 2022
Scored 16-0😎
That's the Indian Hockey for you...❤️
Tokyo Bronze holds high💪#AsiaCupHockey2022 #TeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/XXgiFBsKDn
The young Indian men's Hockey Team, which is coached by former India captain Sardar Singh, drew their opening game 1-1 against arch-rivals Pakistan before suffering a 5-2 defeat against Group winners Japan. With Pakistan having defeated Indonesia 13-0 and only having lost 3-2 to Japan, India needed a mountain to climb when they faced the hosts if they were to qualify for the Super 4s.
With Pakistan having a GD of 14, India needed to defeat Indonesia by a staggering margin of 15 goals or more. While the young Indian side began their match against the hosts on the front foot, scoring six goals in the first half, they still needed to up the ante in the second half. And they did just that, as the team scored a whopping 10 more goals to achieve the unthinkable.
(Inputs from PTI)