Netherlands Register Record Win Over Chile To Seal Berth In Quarters; Malaysia Stun NZ In Hockey WC

Three-time champions Netherlands registered a record-breaking 14-0 win over debutants Chile to secure a direct qualification into the quarter-finals, while Malaysia stunned New Zealand 3-2 to finish second in Pool C at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

With three wins from as many games, the Netherlands finished at the top of Pool C with maximum nine points, while Malaysia were second with six points from two victories.

In the second match of the day, world No.3 Netherlands toyed with Chile, ranked 23rd, and scored goals at will to register the biggest margin of victory in a World Cup match.

Image: PTI

