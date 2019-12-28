The Debate
New York Islanders Hockey Player Flirts With Anna Kendrick, Internet Goes Berserk

Hockey news

New York Islanders Hockey Player seemingly hit on Anna Kendrick over a Twitter post. Anthony Beauvillier sent a 'hi' to the Hollywood actress tagging her along.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
New York Islanders

Canadian professional ice hockey player for the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League, Anthony Beauvillier has caught the attention of netizens all around the world by trying his hand at approaching Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick. The hockey star seemed to be in a flirty mood as he tweeted a 'hi' to Anna publicly on his twitter handle. A day after Christmas on December 26, Anthony posted the tweet. Since then Twitterati has been flooding in with amazing responses. The post has been liked 48K times and retweeted for over 3.9K times by now. Take a look.

Anna's response to Anthony's tweet

Anna Cooke Kendrick rose to prominence for her supporting role as Jessica Stanley in The Twilight Saga (2008–2012). Her starring role in Jason Reitman's comedy-drama film Up in the Air (2009) received praise from critics and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She achieved further recognition for starring as Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect film series. On December 27, Kendrick finally decided to respond to Anthony's tweet.

Twitterati plays cupid

Beauvillier tweet came as a response to Kendrick's earlier tweet in which she wrote that she was looking for a muscular man. It is unclear if he truly meant to approach her. Yet Twitterati is surely cooking up a lot already. Users have been flooding the comments sections with what not good deeds of Beauvillier that one can't do in a single life. Seems they really want Anna to like him.

 

Published:
