New York Islanders Hockey Player Flirts With Anna Kendrick, Internet Goes Berserk

Canadian professional ice hockey player for the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League, Anthony Beauvillier has caught the attention of netizens all around the world by trying his hand at approaching Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick. The hockey star seemed to be in a flirty mood as he tweeted a 'hi' to Anna publicly on his twitter handle. A day after Christmas on December 26, Anthony posted the tweet. Since then Twitterati has been flooding in with amazing responses. The post has been liked 48K times and retweeted for over 3.9K times by now. Take a look.

Anna's response to Anthony's tweet

Anna Cooke Kendrick rose to prominence for her supporting role as Jessica Stanley in The Twilight Saga (2008–2012). Her starring role in Jason Reitman's comedy-drama film Up in the Air (2009) received praise from critics and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She achieved further recognition for starring as Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect film series. On December 27, Kendrick finally decided to respond to Anthony's tweet.

These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019

Twitterati plays cupid

Beauvillier tweet came as a response to Kendrick's earlier tweet in which she wrote that she was looking for a muscular man. It is unclear if he truly meant to approach her. Yet Twitterati is surely cooking up a lot already. Users have been flooding the comments sections with what not good deeds of Beauvillier that one can't do in a single life. Seems they really want Anna to like him.

Hey Beau,



The folks at @NASA called, looks like they're gonna need you to save the world from another planet-ending asteroid again. Yeah I know, it's getting old saving the world, but face it you're our only hope!



Thanks, the entire world owes you for your sacrifice! — Gives No Pucks .#WJC2020🇷🇺🥇 (@afewpucksshort) December 26, 2019

Anthony, even though I’m a Rangers fan I appreciate you buying me that new PC for Christmas. Stand up guy right here @AnnaKendrick47 . — Daniel Scisci (@Daniel19Scisci) December 26, 2019

Thanks for running into that burning orphanage the other day to save those kids. That image of your built chest walking out of the fire holding that little girl in your arms will stick with me forever. Truly a hero. — Ben Müller (@Torcal4) December 26, 2019

Waited five years for a donor until this guy gave me his kidney. Can’t thank you enough dude — Luke (@lukebonomo) December 26, 2019

Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day — Bruno Gervais (@bruno_gervais27) December 26, 2019

hey man thanks for letting me use your gear during that fundraiser you held for the animal shelter to save puppies. Your cup was way too big but other than that everything worked fine. Thanks again! — Big Heat (@DanyAllstar15) December 26, 2019

Thanks for performing open heart surgery on me man, I appreciate it — Chris Genovese 🦞 (@Chris_Geno_51) December 26, 2019