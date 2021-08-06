Odisha CM Lauds India's Women's Hockey Team, Says 'they Have Won Over A Billion Hearts'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the Indian women’s hockey contingent via video conference and lauded them for their excellent performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Team India lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics; however, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that the team put up a great fight.

Spoke to the stars of Indian Women #Hockey Team and congratulated them for their exemplary performance in #Tokyo2020. They may have lost the match, but they have won over a billion hearts. May the team continue to inspire and set the path for a golden future. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/7GshNwZWNm — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 6, 2021

"Congratulate the Indian Women's Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. Keep your fighting spirit up and keep inspiring. Wish you all the very best for the future," Naveen Patnaik further tweeted. Team India had lost their first three matches to Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain but pulled back, defeating Ireland and South Africa to qualify.

The team beat Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals for the first time. And out of nowhere, all eyes were on the Indian hockey women's team. The team, however, lost in the semis and were pitted against Great Britain for the bronze match.

Great Britain, throughout the game, troubled the Indian defence, and in the end, they beat India 4-3 to win the bronze medal. Despite their loss, team India managed to win many hearts back home and have shown that is scope to scale greater heights and that this is just the beginning.

How Naveen Patnaik's government helped Indian hockey

Hockey was struggling in India for a long time without enough sponsorships and support. In 2018 Naveen Patnaik's Odisha government came to the rescue. The Odisha government agreed to a ₹100 crore deal with Hockey India to sponsor the Men’s and Women’s hockey teams over the next five years. Now, India's Men's Hockey team have won an Olympic medal, and the Women's team were inches away from glory, and a lot of it is to be credited to the vision of Naveen Patnaik.

Sjoerd Marijne steps down as Indian women’s hockey team coach

Sjoerd Marijne announced that the Tokyo Olympics was his final assignment with the Indian women's hockey team and he would step down from the role. The coach mentioned that he hadn't visited his home, the Netherlands, for more than one year now, and that was among the main reasons why he chose an exit.

“I don't have any plans because this was my last match with Indian women. It's upto Janneke (Schopman) now. I will miss the girls but I miss my family more. My family is No 1. I want to be with my son, daughter and wife after being away for three and a half years. This is a beautiful way to end this journey.” he said while interacting with the media.

Janneke Schopman, who was the Analytical Coach of the Indian Senior Women’s Hockey Team, will now take over the duties as the new head coach. The coach was formerly associated with the United States National Women's Hockey team from 2016 to 2019 before taking up an assignment with team India and has immense experience under her kitty.

Image Credits: PTI