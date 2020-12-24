Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Confirms India's Largest-ever Hockey Stadium To Be In Rourkela

On Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced his plans of building a world-class hockey stadium. The stadium is set to be placed in Rourkela city and will be prepared to host the most awaited FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023. The 2023 Hockey World Cup will be played in Odisha for the second consecutive time with Rourkela and Bhubaneswar set to be the 2 venues slated to host the whole tournament.

Naveen Patnaik speaks up on India's largest ever hockey stadium

Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik shared the announcement of the same via a video message. In the same, Naveen Patnaik is seen saying, “As we have announced earlier, Odisha will once again be the proud host of the prestigious Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023. The tournament will be organized both in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Sundargarh district is our powerhouse of Hockey Talent. Many great hockey players from the district have represented the country at the international level.”

The Odisha CM also said that "The India team led by players like Dilip Tirkey and Sunita Lakra have brought laurels for the country. As a tribute to the contribution of Sundargarh to Indian Hockey, I would like to announce that we will build a new international level hockey stadium in Rourkela with a seating capacity of 20,000."

Details of India's largest ever hockey stadium

Coming back to the new stadium, the Rourkela City stadium is expected to boast a sitting capacity of over 20,000, making it the biggest stadium for hockey in India. The stadium and the facilities that will be allied to it are expected to bring a revolution in the way sports is been in the region. The stadium is set to be developed in a way that it will act as a landmark for hockey stadiums across the globe. Set to be constructed in Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus, the new stadium is set to be spread over massive 15 acres of land.

Set to be built with all the modern amenities, the upcoming stadium is et to offer a unique experience. Reports suggest that a high-level team that consisting of members from various organizations have visited the location and stadium site. It is rumoured that high ranking officials from the International Federation of Hockey (FIH), Hockey India, Department of Sports and Youth Services, and State Government visited Rourkela.

They are expected to have reviewed the infrastructure and gather knowledge of the facilities as the city prepare's itself to hold the 2023 Hockey World Cup. It is also reported that the groundwork on the development of synthetic hockey turf has already been started off on each of the 17 blocks of Sundargarh district.

