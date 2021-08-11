Odisha: CM Patnaik Felicitates State's Hockey Players For Their Performance At Olympics

Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated the players from Odisha who traveled to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with the Indian Olympics Contingent. The felicitation ceremony of Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo was held on Wednesday, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Assuring all the support for budding sportspersons from Odisha, CM Patnaik encouraged athletes to bring more medals for India in the future. The players also lauded the CM for his constant support to hockey in India.

Indian men’s hockey players, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas received a cash award of Rs 2.5 crore each. The CM also handed over them a letter of appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the State Police department. The men’s hockey team won their third-place match 5-4 against Germany to clinch the Olympics bronze medal after losing to Belgium 5-2 in the semi-final. This bronze medal in hockey came for India after 41 years when India last won the gold medal in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Meanwhile, the CM also handed cash prizes of Rs 50 lakh each to Indian Women’s Hockey players Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo. He also showered praises on the Indian girls for reaching the semi-finals and creating history in Indian hockey. The Indian women’s hockey team finished fourth in the table after suffering a loss in their bronze-medal match to Great Britain. The vice-captain of the men’s team, Birendra Lakra, and vice-captain of the women’s team Deep Grace Ekka presented their team jerseys having signatures of their respective team members to the CM.

Odisha- The Global hub for Hockey

Odisha has become the global hub for hockey in India since they became the official sponsors of the National team in 2018. This action by the state made Odisha the first Indian state to become the official sponsor of a National Sports team. Since then, the state govt in partnership with hockey India has successfully managed to bring the national spotlight to the state by hosting major hockey events in Bhubaneshwar. The Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar is going to host the next edition of the men’s hockey World Cup.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI