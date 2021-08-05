Lauding the Olympic-winning Hockey team, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Thursday, welcomed the Indian Men's team to Bhubaneshwar on August 16. Stating that the entire country, especially Odisha stood with the team, he congratulated the team for scripting history. Prior to Patnaik, PM Modi also spoke to the team players and will host them on August 15 at Independence day celebrations. India beat Germany 5-4, taking India's total Olympic medal tally to four after Mirabai Chanu (Silver), PV Sindhu (Bronze) and Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze).

Patnaik: 'Looking forward to hosting you at Bhubaneshwar'

"Many congratulations to our Hockey team. The entire country is with you as is Odisha. We are looking forward in recieving our Indian Hockey team in Bhubaneshwar on 16 August. All the very best to all of you for the future," said Patnaik.

India beats Germany 5-4

Ending a 41-year medal drought, India brought home the Bronze Olympic medal, beating Germany 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh. While India took an early lead scoring the initial goal, India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh acted as a wall between the goal and the German attack. Countering Germany, India soon scored the equaliser courtesy of Simranjeet.

Fighting back from 1-3, the Men in blue staged a comeback to make it 2-3 with Hardik Singh scoring the second goal after Harmanpreet's drag flick was saved by the German goalkeeper. In the third quarter, maintaining its lead, India pulled ahead with Rupinderpal Singh converting a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scoring his second goal taking India's tally to 5-3. While Germany's Windfederto managed to convert a penalty corner into a goal narrowing India's lead to 5-4, Indian goalie PR Sreejesh pulled an important save to deny the opponent to tie the match. Desperate to score, the German team pulled up their goalkeeper to bring in an extra man on the field, however, the Indian team held on to win the bronze.

Odisha's role in Indian hockey

Boosting India's hockey teams, in 2018 the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government replaced Sahara as the official sponsor of the Indian national hockey teams (men/women, junior/senior) for a tenure of five years. In a first, a state government sponsored the national team and has pledged Rs 150 crore for the same. Moreover, Odisha has hosted the Hockey World Cup in 2018, the Champions Trophy in 2014 and Hockey World League final in 2017. Odisha is also slated to host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela.