Olympic Commentators Get Emotional As India Secures Semi-final Berth In Men's Hockey

The emotions of joy from Indian fans was on full display on Sunday after the Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals. As a result of the win, the Manpreet Singh-led side secured a semi-final spot for the first time in 41 years. The last time the Indian hockey team reached the semi-finals was at the 1980 Moscow Olympics Games, the year the country won its eighth gold medal. The win was so special for Indian fans that even Indian commentators got emotional while commentating for the game.

Indian hockey team at Tokyo makes commentators emotional

As India celebrated the men hockey team's victory over Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, two people, in particular, got ecstatic: commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey. The duo could not control their emotions as one of them even had tears while giving the commentary. The video of the commentators' reactions can be seen below:

Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears.



I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions. 🏑 🙂#TearsOfJoy #Olympics #OlympicsInHindi pic.twitter.com/GK1nZVvlap — Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) August 1, 2021

Indian hockey team beats Great Britain 3-1

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh, were utterly dominant against Great Britain in the quarter-finals as they blew them away in the first half. Dilpreet Singh opened the scoring after receiving an excellent pass from Simranjeet, who stole possession from Great Britain. India extended their lead to 2-0 towards the end of the first half in a similar fashion after Hardik Singh intercepted an attempted pass from Great Britain and passed it to Gurjant Singh, who made no mistake with the finish.

Even though Great Britain came back much stronger in the second half, they could only manage one goal. Samuel Ward scored a goal via a penalty corner after drag-flicker Philip Roper found him. However, Hardik Singh's late goal towards the end of the match ensured that Team India won the contest.

Indian women's hockey team reaches semis at Tokyo Olympics

However, the celebrations were not reserved for just the men's hockey team, as the next day, the women's hockey team put on a show to progress to the semi-finals. The Indian women's hockey team beat three-time Olympic champions Australia 1-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time in the history of the showpiece event. After Gurjit Kaur gave India the lead with few minutes remaining in the second quarter, India showed a resolute defensive performance to prevent the mighty Australians from scoring.